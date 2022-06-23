"It's not an easy situation" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on the futures of 2 Chelsea stars 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the future of Chelsea outcasts Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Pulisic has endured a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, having scored 25 times in 115 appearances during his three seasons in West London. The American international only started a third of his side's Premier League encounters last term and only has two years left on his current deal.

ChelseaFC2022💙⚽️🌍 @Chelsea_FC_2022

This trio didn't last long.

@Chelsea_FC_2022 Hakim Ziyech rumored to outThis trio didn't last long. Hakim Ziyech rumored to outThis trio didn't last long.@Chelsea_FC_2022 https://t.co/fTgwToJb9v

Meanewhile, 29-year-old Ziyech has been disappointing following his transfer from Ajax two seasons ago, having scored only eight times and provided six assists in his 44 appearances last term.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, Romano claimed that Ziyech may be on his way out, while Pulisic waits to speak to club officials. The Italian journalist proclaimed:

“It's not an easy situation, they both have enormous salaries. For example, AC Milan were interested in Ziyech last summer. He was a player that those in charge always liked, but because of the salary it was too complicated to reach an agreement. There is a possibility for Ziyech to move this summer if the right offer comes along."

Romano continued:

"Pulisic, on the other hand, is waiting to speak to the Blues officials. These are two different scenarios. For Ziyech, if they get an offer, it could happen this summer. But there are still no negotiations."

He finally added:

"At Pulisic, his advisor would like to speak to Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel to find out where his client stands. There have been transfer rumors regarding Liverpool and Juventus but what I've been told, isn't serious or obvious."

Cfc_Kounde @SndaTc Already written off by many forgetting that he is just 23yrs old and without injuries our best winger currently. Next season Pulisic will prove mang wrong Already written off by many forgetting that he is just 23yrs old and without injuries our best winger currently. Next season Pulisic will prove mang wrong https://t.co/dC4iSHe77J

Fabrizio Romano offers update on Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

The 23-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to the two-time European champions this summer and is generally regarded as one of the most promising defenders in European football.

On whether or not the French international is bound for the Premier League, Romano stated:

"It's a tricky situation. Chelsea have long been interested in Koundé. Last summer, he was one step away from joining Chelsea. It was more than close, it was on the home stretch and then Sevilla decided to turn down the last offer – in the last week of the transfer window."

The Italian reporter continued:

"Since then, Chelsea have been in contact with Kounde's agents throughout the year. They have good conversations about salary. But now, responsibilities have changed at Stamford Bridge. Sporting director Marina Granovskaia no longer leads the negotiations with the Blues."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Xavi considers that Jules Koundé can play as a centre back or right back. Xavi considers that Jules Koundé can play as a centre back or right back.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/2qEjkZrpVo

