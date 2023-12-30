"It’s the emotional side" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club Liverpool to beat Newcastle United when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League at Anfield on New Year's Day. The former Republic of Ireland international has predicted a 2-0 scoreline in the Reds' favor to add more misery to Eddie Howe's side.

Lawrenson has claimed that Newcastle United have struggled this season because of their Champions League commitments alongside the Premier League. He insisted that playing in two competitions can take a toll not only physically but emotionally as well.

Lawrenson backed Liverpool to secure all three points from their clash against Eddie Howe's side. He told Paddy Power:

"They’re saying that Eddie Howe’s under pressure now but the Champions League does take it out of you. Obviously they’re looked after well but it’s not just the physical side, it’s the emotional side as well. I’m at this game and I think I’ll see Liverpool win."

Lawrenson's prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United

The Merseyside club currently find themselves at the top of the table with 42 points in 19 games but will be determined to keep winning because it is extremely congested at the top. They are just two points ahead of Arsenal and three points ahead of Aston Villa. Premier League champions Manchester City are five points behind but have a game in hand.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have slipped to ninth with 29 points from 19 matches. They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at home on Boxing Day and have lost four of their last five games.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on 'very smart' Liverpool star ahead of Newcastle clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded his star attacker Diogo Jota for his intelligence on the pitch. Klopp claimed that Jota is a very smart footballer who reads the game well and can adapt to different situations.

The German manager also claimed that Portugal is blessed with a plethora of players possessing exceptional footballing IQ. Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Anfield on New Year's Day, Klopp told reporters (per the LFC official website):

"His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that's how it is. He understands the game particularly well. I really think Portugal is blessed with some of these kind of players who really understand the game on a different level – and he is one of them, definitely. It gives him a chance to see to see situations slightly earlier, to adapt to different things the opponent is doing a little bit quicker. That's it, on top of that he is both-footed and a great finisher."

Jota announced his return from injury in style as he came off the bench to score Liverpool's second goal against Burnley to help his side climb to the top of the table. He was sidelined for almost a month after picking up a muscle injury at the end of November.