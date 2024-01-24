"It's not the end yet" - Chelsea star makes honest assessment about his long-term future with his contract expiring in June

Thiago Silva has acknowledged he's nearing the end of his career but has insisted he's still raring to go after Chelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup final.

The Blues thrashed EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough 6-1 last night (January 23) in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Mauricio Pochettino's men advanced to the final with a 6-2 aggregate win.

Silva, 39, played the full 90 minutes of the victory against Boro, putting in an assured performance at the back. The Brazilian's future has been the topic of speculation due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The former PSG and AC Milan defender touched on this in the aftermath of Chelsea's victory. He said (via The Evening Standard):

"I don’t have anything scheduled for later. There’s nothing scheduled here. I’m just looking to have fun. We know [my career] is almost over, but it’s not the end yet, so pick the right time."

Silva became the oldest player in the west Londoners' history this season. He's been a regular under Pochettino, making 24 appearances across competitions, and helping his side keep six clean sheets.

The Brazil international feels he's still performing well and wants to finish the campaign strongly:

"I’m still able to maintain a good performance. My numbers are good. This gives me peace of mind to continue. Now, the future belongs to God. Let’s finish well here, this and those four months and see what has to happen going forward. But I’m super relaxed about that."

Silva joined Chelsea in August 2020 after leaving Ligue 1 giants PSG. He's since made 141 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino feels Thiago Silva has been playing like a 20-year-old

Mauricio Pochettino was impressed by Thiago Silva.

Silva continues to roll back the years with eye-catching performances at Stamford Bridge. That was the case last night as he made four clearances, two interceptions, and won two of four ground duels.

The Brazilian was also excellent in Chelsea's nervy 3-2 win against Luton Town in the league on December 30. He displayed his leadership qualities throughout while also looking frustrated with his side's collective showing after the final whistle.

Pochettino took time to praise Silva amid his consistency this season. He said (via GOAL):

"It is amazing, 39 years old and still playing like a 20-year-old. He brings his experience to the team and he is doing really well."

Silva will be gunning to win his fourth major trophy with the Blues when they head to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final on February 25. They will face either Fulham or Liverpool and winning the cup could be the perfect way for the Brazilian to bow out of Stamford Bridge.