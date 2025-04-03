“It’s not even really up for debate” - Jamie Carragher slams ‘terrible’ decision after Liverpool beat Everton in Merseyside derby

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed the officials for a terrible decision during the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, April 2, at Anfield. The Reds secured a 1-0 win over Everton courtesy of a 57th minute Diogo Jota goal.

However, the talking point of the game was a James Tarkowsky tackle on Alexis Mac Allister. Referee Sam Barrott immediately showed the Englishman a yellow card, while Paul Tierney on VAR duty backed the decision.

The incident caused outrage among Liverpool fans, who believed that Tarkowsky should have been shown a red card. Arne Slot also expressed his frustration about the decision after the game.

Speaking about the incident on Sky Sports during half time, Carragher insisted that Tarkowski should have been sent off.

"We'll talk about VAR but the referee, Sam Barrott, he's in a brilliant position - he should give that on the pitch. He has to see that. Has to. It's a shocking tackle, we know it should be a red card, it's not even really up for debate. The referee should get it," said Carragher.

He continued:

"No (if the referee may have thought it was a natural follow through from Tarkowski's tackle). It's an awful tackle and we know Tarkowski knows what he's doing there. He's got previous as well, against Everton for Burnley, we covered it on Monday Night Football, but the referee should give it on the pitch. For Paul Tierney [then] not to give it on VAR is shocking."

Liverpool next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6, in the Premier League.

How many games have Liverpool won in the Premier League this season?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have won 22 and lost just one of their 30 games in the Premier League this season. The Reds are 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table at the moment, and remain the favorites to lift the title.

The Merseyside club have been firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot this season. They have scored 70 goals and conceded just 27 in the league so far.

Liverpool's only defeat in the Premier League came at the hands of Nottingham Forest in September at Anfield. The Reds also reached the EFL Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Newcastle United. The Merseyside club have exited the Champions League as well, while they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth in the Fourth Round.

