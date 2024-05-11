"It’s a f***ing weird take" - Former Premier League star slams Tottenham fans for stance on Arsenal

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has asserted that any Tottenham Hotspur fan hoping that the club loses to Manchester City in their game on May 14 (Tuesday) to deprive Arsenal of the Premier League title is 'f****** weird'.

Manchester City defeated Fulham on Saturday, May 11, while Arsenal will travel to Old Trafford to play against Manchester United.

If Mikel Arteta's side beat United, City's clash against Tottenham Hotspur could prove to be crucial in the title race. Should the Cityzens lose to Spurs, the Gunners would just need to beat Everton at home on the final day to claim their first Premier League title in over two decades.

Deeney has slammed fans hoping that Spurs lose to ensure that City win their fourth consecutive title. Here's what he wrote for The Sun:

"I know a few Tottenham fans who have told me they would love to see Ange Postecoglou put the kids out to face Manchester City on Tuesday night, so Arsenal can’t win the league. I have to be honest — it’s a f***ing weird take. I’m getting to a point where, as a football fan, I want a different team to win the league. Not because City are terrible but it just gets boring."

Deeney stated that he wants Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs to keep fighting for wins until the end of the season.

A look at the final week of the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City

Manchester City have occupied the top spot in the Premier League following their 4-0 win against Fulham with 85 points. The Gunners have 83 points after 36 games and are now second in the league ahead of their game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Arteta will be hoping that City lose their game against Spurs in order to take the lead in the title race. Pep Guardiola's men will face West Ham United at home on the final day of the season, Sunday, May 19, while the Gunners will take on Everton at the Emirates Stadium.