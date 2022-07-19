"It's a fact you cannot deny" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes bold claim on signing English players

Erik ten Hag has given his verdict on signing English players at Manchester United after the Dutchman completed his third signing of the summer.

The new Red Devils boss has overseen the arrival of three players at Old Trafford since taking over from Ralf Rangnick. Tyrell Malacia was his first signing, with the Dutch left-back arriving from Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

Christian Eriksen was then acquired as a free agent. Although he last played for Brentford, the Dane first made his name playing for Ajax. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez is his latest signing at Manchester United.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK The Erik ten Hag rebuild is taking shape The Erik ten Hag rebuild is taking shape 😤 https://t.co/YqnQBTNeNG

Speaking to ESPN, Ten Hag was asked if there was a strategy behind going for players with a link to the Netherlands. According to the Dutch manager, it was largely due to how the transfer market functions.

"I would like to sign English players because I think there is only one criteria and that's quality in combination with the price. It looks like English players are quite expensive [in transfer fee]. It's a fact you cannot deny. In the end it's about quality."

Manchester United's links to Frenkie de Jong and Antony are no secret as well. De Jong was coached by Ten Hag before his move to Barcelona, while the Brazilian is a player he himself signed for De Godenzonen from Sao Paulo two years ago.

Erik ten Hag hints at Cristiano Ronaldo staying at Manchester United beyond next season

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga rages on. The Portuguese superstar reportedly wants to leave Manchester United and did not travel with the club for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

One of Erik ten Hag's hardest jobs this summer would be to sort out the former Juventus man's future. Asked by ESPN on how difficult it would be to accommodate the striker knowing his contract ends next year, the United boss replied:

"I am well informed he also has an option, no?"

On being asked if that means there is a chance Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at United beyond next summer, the manager said:

"Yes, but to be honest, of course I have signed here for three years, but in football it's short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don't look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it's a process, it takes time, but in the end we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season”“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. Erik ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I planned with him, and I’m looking forward to working with him. The situation is still the same. I am well informed – he also has an option for a further season” 🚨🔴 #MUFC“Ronaldo could stay beyond this season? Yes”, he added. https://t.co/ZhUHARoQrf

The Portugal international might be 37 but he can still score goals at an impressive rate. If last season was anything to go by, he remains one of Europe's most deadly strikers.

