“It’s not fair” – Ex-Chelsea striker urges fans to remain ‘patient’, defends Graham Potter despite recent results

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged fans to be patient with manager Graham Potter despite the side's poor run of form. The Blues have struggled recently, losing four of their last six league games.

Their latest setback was a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (January 5) night. Pressure is mouting on Potter amid difficult times for the west London giants, who are tenth in the standings.

Nevertheless, Hasselbaink has urged Blues fans to be patient with the English coach as he adjusts to life at Stamford Bridge. Potter was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor in early September.

The former Chelsea striker spoke to Betway and said that calls for Potter to be dismissed are too premature. The Dutchman said:

"It's way too premature for fans to be calling for Graham Potter to leave Chelsea, and it's not fair. He's inherited this squad, and the problems at Chelsea were already here before Potter became manager. Potter needs to be given time; the fans need to be patient, and let somebody do the job."

Hasselbaink touched on Potter's side's setback against Manchester City, saying that they played well in defeat. He said that the 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest in the game before that was more significant:

"Chelsea do need results; that's the only problem at the moment. You can lose at home against Man City and play well, but you can't draw against Nottingham Forest and play the way they did. That's the problem."

Potter has overseen eight wins, four draws and five defeats in 17 games across competitions since taking over as Blues boss. However, the Stamford Bridge faithful hold former manager Tuchel in closer regard than Potter.

Tuchel won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup during his spell in charge at the Bridge. His dismissal was a polarising decision made by club co-owner Todd Boehly.

Despite his team's poor run of form, Boehly is not thinking about parting ways with Potter, who was handed a five-year contract in September. His appointment is viewed as part of a long-term plan, but things could change if the team's results don't improve soon.

Chelsea's signing of Benoit Badiashile helps deal with injury curse

Chelsea have been blighted with injury problems this season. Christian Pulisic became the tenth player to pick up an injury this season, in the defeat to City.

Raheem Sterling also picked up a knock, joining the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, and N'Golo Kante on the sidelines. However, there's good news for Blues fans, as they have secured the signing of AS Monaco defender Badiashile for £30 million.

The Frenchman arrives at a time when Potter is in dire need of more defensive options. Fofana's injury woes have plagued the early part of his Stamford Bridge career.

Badiashile will likely slot in straight into Potter's lineup. He could make his debut when the west London outfit take on Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 7).

