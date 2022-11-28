“It’s fake news” – Lionel Messi’s representative dismisses rumors claiming PSG star has agreed Inter Miami transfer next summer

Lionel Messi's representative has quashed reports that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar will join Inter Miami next summer.

Argentina got their 2022 FIFA World Cup off to a humiliating start as they succumbed to a defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener. Lionel Messi, though, upped the ante to lead his nation to a 2-0 win over Mexico in their second group match.

The PSG superstar opened the scoring for La Albiceleste against El Tri and also provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez's goal. He thus kept the team's hopes of progressing into the Round of 16 of the World Cup alive.

Less than 24 hours after the victory, Messi's club career came under the spotlight in the media. It emerged that the forward has agreed to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami in a record-breaking deal next summer.

Times Sport @TimesSport EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami are close to signing Lionel Messi. The deal will make the 35-year-old the highest paid player in the history of the MLS

thetimes.co.uk/article/lionel… EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami are close to signing Lionel Messi. The deal will make the 35-year-old the highest paid player in the history of the MLS 🔺EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami are close to signing Lionel Messi. The deal will make the 35-year-old the highest paid player in the history of the MLSthetimes.co.uk/article/lionel…

The 35-year-old's contract with PSG will expire at the end of the season and it appears he does not intend to extend it. He has previously expressed his desire to play in the United States and many expect that to come to fruition.

However, Messi's representative, Marcelo Mendez, has dubbed claims that he is set to join Inter Miami as 'fake'. He insisted that the player has not held talks over a move to the MLS outfit. He told CNN:

“It’s false, it’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season."

While Messi's future at PSG will be a topic of discussion in the football world in the coming days, the player will be focused on the task at hand. He is determined to lead Argentina to glory in what is his fifth, and possibly last, World Cup campaign.

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG?

Lionel Messi remarkably put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last year. He went on to join PSG on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made 34 appearances across all competitions in his first season in Paris. He notably scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in those matches.

While Lionel Messi's numbers last term were not bad by any means, he has been in red-hot form for Les Parisiens this season. He has netted 12 goals and provided 14 assists in just 19 games.

However, there is a feeling that he could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes at the end of the season. Mendez, though, maintains that a move to Inter Miami is not on the cards as things stand.

Get Cameroon vs Serbia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes