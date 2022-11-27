Lionel Messi close to signing record-breaking deal to leave PSG: Reports 

According to The Times, Lionel Messi is set to sign a record-breaking deal with MLS side Inter Miami to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. Messi is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG. His current deal expires next summer, and the player is free to negotiate with other clubs from January.

The aforementioned report states that Inter Miami have prepared a mega deal to sign Lionel Messi that will make the Argentine player the highest-paid player in the history of the league.

David Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami and is ambitious about signing the biggest names in world football. Phil Neville has previously told The Times that the club wish to sign Messi. he said:

“This club will always want to bring a superstar to Miami, and a lot of top players want to come here because of where we are."

Messi has also expressed his desire to play in the United States. He said:

“I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.”

David Beckham is an ambassador for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup and has a close relationship with PSG's Qatari owners. Hence, the former Real Madrid superstar's influence might play a big role in making the deal happen.

Jorge Mas has previously outlined Inter Miami's ambition to sign Lionel Messi from PSG

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

American billionaire Jorge Mas has previously spoken about Inter Miami's ambitions of signing Lionel Messi from PSG. Mas previously told Sport Central:

“Well, look, both David Beckham and I aspire to bring the best players in the world here to Miami, not only because of the project we are creating, We want to be the point of reference for soccer in the United States, but when you talk about the best players in the world, Leo is obviously the best player on the planet."

He added:

“Hopefully the conditions will be met for him to be there, playing with the Inter Miami jersey. We aspire to that. I hope the circumstances are given. We have nothing guaranteed, there is no agreement, but I am a very optimistic man and I hope that in the future Leo Messi can be part of our project. There are a lot of Catalans here: there is Xavi Asensi, Víctor Oliver, who has just arrived from Barcelona to bring up topics for the future."

