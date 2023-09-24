“It’s all my fault” – Carlo Ancelotti makes huge admission as Real Madrid suffer 3-1 defeat to Atletico 

Carlo Ancelotti took the blame for Real Madrid's poor display after their 3-1 La Liga loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (24 September).

Three crosses from Atletico's left flank resulted in three headed goals for Diego Simeone's side. Alvaro Morata scored early in both halves, with Antoine Griezmann's 17th-minute strike sandwiched between the Spanish striker's brace.

Toni Kroos made it 2-1 before half-time to give his team hope but it only proved to be a consolation goal. The visitors kept 64% of the ball at the Wanda Metropolitano and took double the shots (20 as compared to 10). But Atletico led in the only statistic that mattered at the end of the day.

Real Madrid, at times, looked devoid of ideas during the game and resorted to taking shots from outside the box. At the other end, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were constantly troubled by Atletico's crosses.

All three of the hosts' goals were uncontested headers. After the game, Ancelotti took the blame for Madrid's first defeat this season and told reporters (h/t @MadridXtra):

"It's all my fault."

He added:

"I won't change the system. This game will help us to fix some things."

Carlo Ancelotti has stayed true to his 4-1-2-1-2 system this season, which consists of a diamond in midfield and a two-man strike partnership. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have been the Italian manager's go-to options up top after Karim Benzema's exit.

However, Jude Bellingham was deployed alongside Rodrygo in attack against Los Colchoneros due to Vinicius' thigh injury. The loss at the Wanda Metropolitano leaves Madrid one point behind leaders Barcelona in the league table

Carlo Ancelotti explains reason for Real Madrid star's exclusion from starting XI against Atletico Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti picked a midfield four of Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos against Atletico Madrid.

Jude Bellingham played up top while Aurelien Tchouameni was relegated to the bench. Before the derby, the Frenchman played 450 minutes in their first six games across competitions this season.

Explaining his decision to snub Tchouameni in favor of playing Modric (38) and Kroos (33), Ancelotti said, via the aforementioned source:

"Kroos and Modrić? I wanted to keep the ball. And Tchouaméni needed to rest after playing a lot of minutes."

The former AS Monaco midfielder, who is a tireless runner in midfield, was brought on in the 57th minute but by then, Real Madrid already trailed 3-1. He got the away fans on the edge of their seats with two well-struck long-range shots that missed the goalpost by a few inches.