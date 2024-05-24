"It's feasible" - Italian agent claims Manchester United can swap Rasmus Hojlund to sign Arsenal target this summer

Italian agent Andrea D'Amico has suggested that Manchester United could swap Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen. He believes that the deal would be feasible for the Red Devils and that it would help them.

Speaking to Tutto Napoli, D'Amico stated that Osimhen is keen on leaving for the Premier League. While reports suggest that Chelsea and Arsenal are leading the chase, the agent has backed Manchester United to complete a swap deal and said:

"Osimhen-Hojlund exchange with United? It's feasible. Manchester United respects the characteristics where Osimhen could play, in short, it's a plausible scenario."

Victor Osimhen reportedly has a €120 million release clause in his contract, but Chelsea and Arsenal are unwilling to pay it. PSG are also interested as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe, who has announced his exit.

Former Manchester United player blasts Rasmus Hojlund

Paul Parker has stated that Manchester United is not the right club for Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the striker is childish and that the fans are not willing to accept that he has struggled.

Parkerr believes that the blame is being shifted to Hojlund's teammates and told Tipsbladet:

"If we're going to talk about Højlund, he's in a very bad place at the moment. He's behaving really childishly at the moment, and it seems like his teammates have had a negative influence on him because they also behave that way. He's a big guy, but he keeps throwing himself, and it's annoying to watch. The fans in Manchester are also talking about being irritated with Højlund because he's gotten into a rhythm where he blames others for not going well for him at the moment. It's just important to remember that the whole team is playing terribly. It's not just Højlund's fault, but he's part of the problem."

In another conversation with SpilXperten, Parker added:

"The fans really like him and I would say he has the potential to become a fan favorite. He has this honesty about him, which is a rarity in modern football. There is definitely a lot to build on, also keeping his age in mind, even though we have to ask the questions… Is Manchester United the right club for him at this moment in time? No, it is not."

Hojlund has scored 16 goals in 42 matches for Manchester United since moving from Atalanta. He has the FA Cup final against Manchester City this weekend and is expected to start up front.