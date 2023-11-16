"It's a fixture that's got a history" - Pundit previews Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool

Pundit Michael Brown has spoken to the BBC ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on November 25 following the international break.

Manchester City sit atop the Premier League table, just a point above Liverpool. Michael Brown, reflecting on this high-stakes fixture, remarked to the BBC:

"It's a fixture that's got a history over the last few years when the teams have come up against each other, there’s that little bit of spice in and around the players and the supporters and, being so close together over the last four or five years, it's been incredible to watch."

He continued:

"You have to look and say Liverpool are real title contenders this season and very close to Manchester City. I believe they can get a result. They've been unfortunate in a couple of their results, they've just chipped away nicely, getting the job done with nothing really special.

"That midfield area still needs to improve, but how are they going to get on against this Manchester City team? That is the biggest test."

Brown went on, discussing how Jurgen Klopp could play against Pep Guardiola in the big clash at the Etihad, saying:

"I think they're really starting to turn a corner and putting pressure on City. I think Liverpool will sit in at times, we know they can counter really well, when they go on the break they can really quickly switch the play, put in early crosses and try and get in behind you, so I don't think that will change.

"They won't be able to control the possession though and they know that."

He also discussed how Guardiola might guide Manchester City to play:

"In the middle of the pitch if City go toe-to-toe, they might say we can play a Kovacic and a Rodri or we can just play a Rodri and Bernardo and go and empty the midfield and have Alvarez in to go forward, Bernardo go forwards and we'll make it an interesting game."

The two sides have had some intense battles over the years, especially in the Premier League title race. Liverpool are the only team except Manchester City to have won the league in the last six years, doing so in 2020.

Manchester City prepare to face Liverpool

As the Premier League embarks on its final international hiatus of the year, Manchester City were momentarily derailed by successive defeats. However, they have resurged to the summit, amassing 10 points in their last four games.

This triumphant streak saw them deal with Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Bournemouth, ending in a pulsating 4-4 standoff with Chelsea. Despite seizing the lead three times, City were thrice held back against the Blues, and the final equalizer arrived via an injury-time penalty from Cole Palmer.

Concurrently, Liverpool, in their pursuit of parity with City have fostered an impressive undefeated streak. Their solitary league defeat this term came at Tottenham Hotspur's hands in late September.

Following that setback, their form has been formidable. They have registered three victories and a pair of draws in their subsequent five encounters, relinquishing points only to Brighton and Luton Town.

Their recent victories against Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford, accumulating eight goals without conceding, signal a resurgence from last season's aberration.

Notably, they only made it into the Europa League spots last season, but this time around, the Reds seem ready to take on the Cityzens once more.