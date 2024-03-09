"It’s been floating around" - Kyle Walker reveals Manchester City dressing room reaction to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments

Kyle Walker has opened up on the mood within the Manchester City dressing room following Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's controversial comments about his side's success.

Alexander-Arnold incurred the wrath of City players after making a dig at their trophy success. The English right-back claimed that winning trophies "means more" to the Reds than to their title rivals.

The Liverpool vice-captain said ahead of this Sunday's (March 10) top-of-the-table clash between the two sides at Anfield

"Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans."

Erling Haaland and Rodri have since hit back at Alexander-Arnold by alluding to their treble triumph last season. It appears it's caused commotion among Manchester City's squad.

Walker touched on this in an interview with Rio Ferdinand on Vibe with FIVE. He refused to get drawn into the back and forth:

"Nah, I’m not even getting involved in that. That is an area I’m not even getting involved in. It’s been floating around the changing room today."

Liverpool have been Manchester City's main title challengers during Pep Guardiola's reign at the Etihad. The Cityzens have won five titles under the iconic Spanish coach but Jurgen Klopp's men halted their stranglehold on the title in 2020.

The two Premier League giants are neck and neck at the top of the table heading into Sunday's battle at Anfield. Klopp's men are top, with a one-point lead over Guardiola's troops.

Walker revealed a surprising statistic ahead of Manchester City's trip to Liverpool

Kyle Walker has never beaten Liverpool at Anfield.

Walker will be looking to end a dismal personal record he holds against Liverpool at Anfield. The England international told Ferdinand that he's never managed to beat the Reds on Merseyside during his playing career (via the source above):

"I never won there (at Anfield). Never... Never won there with no team."

Manchester City's captain has faced the Reds nine times in the league during his career, both at the Etihad and with Tottenham Hotspur. He's come out on the losing side on five occasions.

Thus, the veteran defender will be eager to put a stop to that disappointing run this weekend. He's been an important asset for Guardiola this season after a summer of uncertainty amid links to Bayern Munich.

Walker has appeared 36 times across competitions, bagging three assists. He played in the two title rivals' 1-1 draw at the Etihad in the reverse fixture in November.