"It's football, rumors go like this" - Chelsea target opens up on failed Stamford Bridge move 

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has spoken about staying at the club amidst reports linking him to a move to Chelsea. He admitted that he needs to improve to get more playing time but stressed that he is happy at the Etihad.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Ake, 27, was on Chelsea’s radar as a defensive reinforcement this summer after losing key defenders. They lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer and could lose Marcos Alonso as well.

However, Manchester City's valuation of £50 million threw Chelsea off in the Dutch defender's pursuit.

Ake has now spoken up about the rumors and his desire to stay with the Cityzens. He told Sky Sports:

"I feel like this is the season where everything is settled. I know what I have to do more or less; just try to keep improving and try to get game time. I was very happy at Man City last season as well. It's football, rumors go like this. You stay, and suddenly you play first game. The only thing I want now is to keep improving, doing well."

Ake started in Manchester City's 2-0 win over West Ham United in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season last week. The Cityzens will look to defend their title and complete a three-peat this season.

Speaking about the club's and his personal targets, Ake said:

"The main aim is here [at City], very important games, we started well, but there's a long way to go. As a football player, you want to play as big a part as possible. I'm just going to keep trying to improve, and we'll see what happens."

He added:

"I don't want to say that [it's my starting centre-back place to lose]. Obviously, I had a good start so far, but it's a long season, we have so many good players. But I'm going to keep trying to do what I do, and hopefully we'll see."

City Report @cityreport_ Nathan Ake:



"I’m happy. I feel like this is the season where everything is set out." Nathan Ake:"I’m happy. I feel like this is the season where everything is set out." https://t.co/JKCpamSKO4

The Dutchman joined City from Bournemouth in 2020 and has since played 42 matches for the club across all competitions.

Chelsea gear up to face Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first London derby of the season. They beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park in what was their first victory at the ground since 2017.

Tottenham, meanwhile, beat Southampton 4-1 at home. Spurs have just one win in 33 matches against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, which came in 2018.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat their rivals four times last season in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup without conceding a single goal.

Hence, the odds seem heavily in favor of the west London club. However, with Spurs having made six signings so far and with Antonio Conte in charge, they will look to get some results this time against Chelsea.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy