“It’s a four-horse race” - Glenn Murray claims 4 teams can win Premier League as he picks ‘wild card’ and actual ‘winners’

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has claimed that four teams are competing for the Premier League title this season. He believes Liverpool will edge out the competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, while his wildcard pick for the title race is Chelsea.
Speaking to Ladbrokes, Murray said that Mikel Arteta's comments about his side being consistent in the last three seasons show that they are just one step away from winning the title. He was set to go with a three-horse race with the Gunners, Liverpool, and Manchester City for the Premier League title, but is not ruling out Chelsea, as they have the quality to surprise. He said (via Metro):
"I heard Mikel Arteta saying Arsenal have picked up more points than any other team in the last three years in the Premier League. So, they’re doing something right… it’s just that final step, and I suppose as well it’s just being composed in the moment. A couple of times they’ve been knocking on the door, they’ve been so close and just slipped away at the final moment. I would have it as a three-horse race plus the wild card of Chelsea because we’re not quite sure what they’re capable of."
Explaining his decision to pick Chelsea as the wildcard, Murray said:
"The potential is all there, the youthful exuberance, which we saw glimpses of it last season, especially up until Christmas, and I think they’ll be all the better for that experience of the last Premier League season, and of being up there. And then obviously getting their hands on silverware over in the Club World Cup. So, I think it’s a four-horse race, to be honest."
However, he believes that Liverpool will retain the title after adding more firepower to their squad this summer. He added:
"For me, with the business they’ve done, they’ve strengthened from a position of power… I think Liverpool will win the league. They won it at a canter last year, but this time out, I think it’ll be a lot tighter. In fact, I think this could be one of the best Premier League seasons for a very, very long time, not only for the top of the table, but also for the bottom of the table."
Liverpool won the Premier League title by 10 points last season, leaving Arsenal to finish second for the third successive season. Manchester City and Chelsea followed close behind, finishing with 71 and 69 points respectively.
Premier League season off to a flyer
The 2025/26 Premier League season is off to a flyer with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal registering wins in their opening matches. The Reds beat AFC Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield, while the Cityzens thrashed Wolverhampton 4-0 at the Molineux but lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the second gameweek.
Mikel Arteta's side edged out a 1-0 win at Manchester United, but followed it up with a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United at home. Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, but the FIFA Club World Cup champions smashed West Ham United to seal a 5-1 win at the London Stadium.
Arne Slot's Liverpool are yet to play their second match of the season. They take on Newcastle United on Monday, August 25, and can go joint-top of the table on points if they pick up a win.