“It’s a four-horse race” - Glenn Murray claims 4 teams can win Premier League as he picks ‘wild card’ and actual ‘winners’

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has claimed that four teams are competing for the Premier League title this season. He believes Liverpool will edge out the competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, while his wildcard pick for the title race is Chelsea.

Ad

Speaking to Ladbrokes, Murray said that Mikel Arteta's comments about his side being consistent in the last three seasons show that they are just one step away from winning the title. He was set to go with a three-horse race with the Gunners, Liverpool, and Manchester City for the Premier League title, but is not ruling out Chelsea, as they have the quality to surprise. He said (via Metro):

"I heard Mikel Arteta saying Arsenal have picked up more points than any other team in the last three years in the Premier League. So, they’re doing something right… it’s just that final step, and I suppose as well it’s just being composed in the moment. A couple of times they’ve been knocking on the door, they’ve been so close and just slipped away at the final moment. I would have it as a three-horse race plus the wild card of Chelsea because we’re not quite sure what they’re capable of."

Ad

Trending

Explaining his decision to pick Chelsea as the wildcard, Murray said:

"The potential is all there, the youthful exuberance, which we saw glimpses of it last season, especially up until Christmas, and I think they’ll be all the better for that experience of the last Premier League season, and of being up there. And then obviously getting their hands on silverware over in the Club World Cup. So, I think it’s a four-horse race, to be honest."

Ad

However, he believes that Liverpool will retain the title after adding more firepower to their squad this summer. He added:

"For me, with the business they’ve done, they’ve strengthened from a position of power… I think Liverpool will win the league. They won it at a canter last year, but this time out, I think it’ll be a lot tighter. In fact, I think this could be one of the best Premier League seasons for a very, very long time, not only for the top of the table, but also for the bottom of the table."

Ad

Liverpool won the Premier League title by 10 points last season, leaving Arsenal to finish second for the third successive season. Manchester City and Chelsea followed close behind, finishing with 71 and 69 points respectively.

Premier League season off to a flyer

The 2025/26 Premier League season is off to a flyer with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal registering wins in their opening matches. The Reds beat AFC Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield, while the Cityzens thrashed Wolverhampton 4-0 at the Molineux but lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the second gameweek.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side edged out a 1-0 win at Manchester United, but followed it up with a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United at home. Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, but the FIFA Club World Cup champions smashed West Ham United to seal a 5-1 win at the London Stadium.

Arne Slot's Liverpool are yet to play their second match of the season. They take on Newcastle United on Monday, August 25, and can go joint-top of the table on points if they pick up a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More