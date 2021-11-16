“It’s frightening” – Jonathan Woodgate names three players who can help Chelsea win the Premier League

Former AFC Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has backed European champions Chelsea to beat Manchester City and Liverpool to the Premier League crown this season.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back believes Chelsea are the favorites for their first league title since the 2015-16 season due to three major stars. Chelsea are currently three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table and have won four of their last five matches.

The recent Stamford Bridge draw against Burnley came due to a 79th minute equalizer from Czech international Matěj Vydra. Chelsea’s summer signing and returning star Romelu Lukaku has scored thrice in the EPL, although it has been the performances of their fullbacks Ben Chilwell and Reece James that have especially caught the eye.

Woodgate seemed to agree, and marked the two fullbacks, apart from Lukaku, as the stars who might prove to be the key to a potential domestic league title. He said:

“Once they get Romelu Lukaku firing on all cylinders, I reckon they're going to be a monster team. I just love the way those fullbacks bomb forward; Reece James and Ben Chilwell are just so suited to this style of play Thomas Tuchel has implemented.”

Chelsea possess best squad depth among top EPL teams this season

Compared to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who are missing a couple of key players, Chelsea have the most complete squad in the EPL this season. Apart from the strike pairing of Lukaku and Timo Werner, the likes of Hakich Ziyech and Kai Havertz are more than capable of chipping in with important goals.

The two fullbacks have Cezar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso as backups, although both James (four goals) and Chilwell (three goals) have started the season in a solid manner. Chelsea also have a strong centre-back unit with Antonio Rudiger starting the season in top form.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku is back in training today. The plan was always to have him back for this week and he seems to be on schedule. Marcos Alonso has also returned. #CFC Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku is back in training today. The plan was always to have him back for this week and he seems to be on schedule. Marcos Alonso has also returned. #CFC https://t.co/RFdENDsaDX

Thomas Tuchel has generally opted for a three-at-the-back 3-4-1-2 formation. with Andreas Christensen on the right side of the defense.

The shape suits the team, and their two central midfielders really dictate the play. I like their intensity, too, as a unit. Look at the depth of the squad as well; it's absolutely gigantic. If James doesn't play, Cesar Azpilicueta comes in. If Chilwell isn't starting, Marcos Alonso is,” Woodgate said.

“They've got Trevoh Chalobah coming through, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen. They've got so much depth within their squad, it's frightening. Even Ruben Loftus-Cheek is playing unbelievably from a deeper position. For me, they're going to be really tough to beat to the title this season,” he added.

Woodgate also spoke about Manchester United and Arsenal’s chances of making it to the top-four. He predicted that Chelsea, along with City and Liverpool, will form the top-three, with Arsenal also challenging for the final Champions League spot.

Woodgate praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who in recent weeks has led a remarkable revival at the Emirates. However, he believes that the Cristiano Ronaldo effect will be enough to lead the Red Devils into the top-four:

Liverpool and Man City will be right up there as well, but then it's a tough call for that final spot in the top-four. I think I'd have to put Man United in. Arsenal have really impressed me. Mikel Arteta has been under immense pressure but I love what he's doing with that team at the moment," Woodgate said.

He's going to be a top, top manager. I love his style of play, I love how much he believes in his younger players. I just think top-four is too much of an ask for them this season - I think the Cristiano Ronaldo effect gets United into the top-four,” he concluded.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan