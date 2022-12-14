"It's a galactico club" - Manchester United star told to snub PSG and join Real Madrid

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has urged Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to snub a move to Paris Saint-Germain if there is a chance to join Real Madrid.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool defender believes a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would be a better decision for any footballer. He added that the Spanish side compete for the title every season and also do better in the Champions League.

Johnson believes that moving to Madrid would be a better option than staying in Manchester as well. He said:

"Real Madrid 100%. It's a galactico club, you live in Madrid, and wherever he goes he will be paid well enough. He doesn't need to think about that. Real Madrid will be competing for La Liga, they'll go deep in the Champions League, and you can live in the sun, so for me. It's a no-brainer."

The 38-year-old added:

"When teams like PSG and Real Madrid want you, then 100% you'd be interested in them. Obviously, he's from Manchester and is already at a big football club, but if any footballer told you that they weren't interested in even having a chat with a club like Real Madrid, they'll be lying. He may not say it, but he will be interested."

PSG are interested in Manchester United star

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the Ligue1 side would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. He added that signing the forward on a free transfer would be a no-brainer.

He said:

"He's another player who's amazing and for free? To have Rashford for free, every club will run after him. Definitely, we're not hiding it. We spoke before... the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe [in the] summer, why not? If he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we're not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup and then after, in January, if we're interested we'll talk to him."

Rashford's current contract with Manchester United will end in the summer and they are yet to agree to a new deal. However, the club have the option to extend his deal by another season.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes