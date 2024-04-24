"It's a game on equal footing, I think there's no favourite" - Antonio Rudiger previews Real Madrid's UCL S/F clash against Bayern Munich

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger believes there are no favourites in his side's clash against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

The two European heavyweights will clash in the last-four of the competition, with the first leg scheduled for April 30 at the Allianz Arena. They will clash again eight days later at the Santiago Bernabeu for a spot in the final against either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain.

Ahead of the tie, Rudiger has stated that both teams will have an equal chance of winning. He told Sky Sports Germany (as quoted by @iMiaSanMia on X):

"Two very big teams. It's a game on equal footing, I think there's no favourite. Both teams are in good form right now and it's going to be an interesting game."

The Real Madrid defender notably went up against Bayern during his time with Chelsea back in the Round of 16 of the 2019-20 Champions League. He played all 90 minutes of the first leg, which the Blues lost 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, and watched on from the bench as the Bavarians won the second leg 4-1 in Munich.

Rudiger hoped for a better result this time around, adding:

"For me it's the second time I'll play against Bayern in the Champions League. Last time didn't go well for me - but I'm looking forward to it because it's a big game."

Expand Tweet

Los Blancos have had a more successful season so far in comparison to Bayern Munich. Real Madrid are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Barcelona in La Liga and also lifted the Supercopa de Espana earlier this year.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have surrendered the Bundesliga title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. Thomas Tuchel's men lost the German Super Cup 3-0 to RB Leipzig and also exited the DFB-Pokal in the second round after falling 2-1 to third-tier outfit Saarbrucken.

A glance at Real Madrid's and Bayern Munich's paths to the UCL semifinals

Both sides have seen off some big teams on their way to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Real Madrid enjoyed a straightforward group stage, winning all six games in a group with Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. They then edged Leipzig 2-1 in the Round of 16 before eliminating reigning champions Manchester City 4-2 on penalties after their thrilling quarterfinal tie initially ended 4-4.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, won five and drew one of their six group-stage matches, topping a group with Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Manchester United. They then came back from a first-leg defeat to beat Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the last 16 before edging Premier League leaders Arsenal 3-2 in the quarterfinals.