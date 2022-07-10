"It’s going to be difficult for Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal" - Sagna suggests Liverpool and Manchester City could run the show in Premier League once again 

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna has claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City could run the show once again this season.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been dominating the Premier League for the last few years now. Pep Guardiola's side managed to retain their Premier League title last season but it was a close finish, with the Reds giving them a neck-to-neck fight until the last game.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost the title by just one point but the rest of the pile were miles behind. Third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed Spurs finished 18 and 21 points behind the Reds, respectively.

Former France international Bacary Sagna has suggested that he does not see the chasing pack catching up with the top two this season.

In a fascinating masterclass, he explained how both transitioned to a 2-3-5 in attack, but in different ways... 🧐 In 2020, England assistant head coach Steve Holland analysed the ways in which Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool used a 4-3-3.In a fascinating masterclass, he explained how both transitioned to a 2-3-5 in attack, but in different ways... In 2020, England assistant head coach Steve Holland analysed the ways in which Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool used a 4-3-3.In a fascinating masterclass, he explained how both transitioned to a 2-3-5 in attack, but in different ways... 👏🧐

The former Arsenal defender has insisted that both the Cityzens and the Reds have not stopped upgrading their teams. The Frenchman told Lord Ping:

“I believe it’s going to be difficult for Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal to compete with Man City and Liverpool for the title.

“These two clubs have been running the show for many years and both of them continue to add world-class players to their squads."

Sagna also stated that it will take time for the three London clubs to become ready to compete for the title as they are in the lengthy process of rebuilding. He added:

“Teams like Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are in the process of rebuilding, which takes time. They will get better but I don’t think that any of them are ready to compete with Manchester City or Liverpool this season.”

Will Liverpool and Manchester City's duopoly come to an end this season?

Both Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be miles ahead of the rest, with two of the best managers in the world in charge.

Both clubs have been quite active in the transfer market this time to reshape their respective squads.

The reigning champions look a lot stronger with key additions in Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips.

Hotspur Lane @HotspurLane x 🎙 Richarlison on Antonio Conte: "He’s one of the best coaches in the world, It is a privilege to be here, to be coached by him. I hope to bring victories and titles for him. I have everything here to better myself." #thfc 🎙 Richarlison on Antonio Conte: "He’s one of the best coaches in the world, It is a privilege to be here, to be coached by him. I hope to bring victories and titles for him. I have everything here to better myself." #thfc 🇧🇷 x 🇮🇹 https://t.co/bk1tkQcDJv

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich but have recruited one of the best young strikers on the planet Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal and Spurs have done well to improve their respective teams as well, while Chelsea and Manchester United have had an underwhelming start to the transfer window.

Liverpool and Manchester City have set new benchmarks, which will be extremely difficult for other teams to match up to.

