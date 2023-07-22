"It's going to be a great time for you and your family" - Bayern Munich legend sends message to Lionel Messi ahead of his Inter Miami debut

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger wished Lionel Messi the best in a heartfelt message on Twitter ahead of the Argentinian's Inter Miami debut on Friday, July 21.

Inter Miami formally announced the signing of Lionel Messi on a two-and-a-half-year contract last Saturday (July 15). The Florida-based club presented the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to the fans at their home, DRV PNK Stadium the following day.

Messi participated in his first training session with Gerardo Martino's side on Tuesday, July 18. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was long tipped to make his debut for the Major League Soccer club in their Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul on Friday.

Schweinsteiger was among those who were keen to see the Argentinian icon's first game as an MLS player. Taking to Twitter, the Bayern Munich great said that the superstar will enjoy his time in the United States just like he did during his two-and-a-half-year stint with Chicago Fire.

"We have fought many battles at the highest level," Schweinsteiger tweeted. "Congratulations on your next step to Inter Miami. Based on my own experience, I know it's going to be a great time for you and your family. I will always keep my time in the MLS with Chicago Fire and the fans in good memory."

Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger

We have fought many battles at the highest level. Congratulations on your next step to Inter Miami. Based on my own experience, I know it's going to be a great time for you and your family. I will always keep my time in the MLS with Chicago Fire and the fans in good memory.

Schweinsteiger made 92 appearances across competitions during his time at Chicago Fire, bagging eight goals and 11 assists. The former German midfielder played against Messi seven times for club and country during his career.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his Inter Miami debut?

Having only recently linked with the squad, Lionel Messi had to settle for a place on the bench against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The superstar, though, came on as a second-half substitute, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute. He took the captain's armband from DeAndre Yedlin upon coming on.

Despite only being on the pitch for 36 minutes, La Pulga made a significant impact for Inter Miami. It appeared that his debut for the club would not go to plan, with the scoreline reading 1-1 after 90 minutes. However, the forward grabbed a stoppage-time winner for his side with a stunning free-kick in the 94th minute.

Lionel Messi had two shots on target in the game, while having another one blocked. He completed 24 passes with 92% accuracy and created one chance during his brief time on the pitch. The Argentinian had 35 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed twice.