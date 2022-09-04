"It's going to happen in the future" - Alan Shearer pinpoints 'little crack' other teams could exploit in Liverpool star

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has said that teams could look to test Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's temperament this season.

Nunez, 23, joined the Reds from Benfica for a club-record fee of €100 million (including add-ons) this summer. He scored in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield. The Uruguayan striker also bagged a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in their Premier League opener.

However, Nunez was sent off for a headbutt against centre-back Joachim Andersen during the Reds' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. He served a three-match suspension and returned against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (September 3).

While the match ended goalless, Conor Coady put the ball in the back of the net in the 70th minute and celebrated ecstatically. However, VAR ruled it out, as the defender being offside. Nunez was then seen mocking the Englishman during the game for the same.

Shearer believes the striker's temperament could be tested by defenders in the Premier League, as he has shown a 'chink in his armor'.

The Premier League all-time top scorer told BBC Sport:

“(Darwin Nunez will be targeted) It is not only going to happen (against Everton). It is going to happen in the future as well because a little crack has appeared. If you didn’t already know with Nunez, then you saw the reaction with Joachim Anderson."

He added:

“So it is going to happen, he is going to get wound up; people have seen now that he has got that little chink in his armour – that he can be pushed to breaking point. Some great players, this is what makes them tick. They have got that little bit of devil in them. They enjoy it and get a kick out of that.”

The Uruguayan will hope to return to scoring ways, with the Reds in sixth place after winning only two of their opening six games.

Another injury setback for Liverpool

The Reds have been plagued by injuries this season, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita still sidelined.

Manager Jurgen Klopp started with a midfield of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and new signing Fabio Carvalho against Everton. However, Carvalho suffered a dead leg and had to be substituted off at half-time to be replaced by Roberto Firmino.

Speaking on the youngster's injury, the Liverpool manager said:

“It’s not bad. I think it is extremely painful; it is a dead leg on the muscle above the knee, and he couldn’t bend the knee anymore. When this muscle swells up, there is no space for anything else."

He added:

"We have to now see how quickly that will settle. You could see he tried, but you could see he couldn’t run properly. We just waited for half-time and then made the change with Bobby.”

Liverpool will next face Napoli away on Wednesday (September 7) in their UEFA Champions League opener. They will then host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League three days later.

