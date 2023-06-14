"It’s going to be hard for him to not go" - Journalist hints that Victor Osimhen could move to PL side with Chelsea and Manchester United interested

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is Premier League bound amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The two English heavyweights are currently in dire need of a new centre forward this summer, with Osimhen being linked with both clubs.

The Nigerian international has emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties following his remarkable performance for Napoli during the just concluded 2022-23 campaign. Osimhen played a crucial role in helping the Gli Azzurri win the Scudetto for the first time since the 1989-90 season putting an end to a 33-year wait.

The striker ended the 2022-23 Serie A season with a total of 26 goals, making him the highest goal-scorer during the just-concluded campaign. He also bagged five additional goals in the UEFA Champions League, taking his overall goal tally for Napoli last season to 31 across all competitions.

His form seems to have caught the attention of a number of European clubs. In an interview with the Chasing Green Arrow Podcast, the renowned football journalist stated that the Nigerian striker could be Chelsea-bound. He said:

“Osimhen, from what we hear is that it’s going to be hard for him to not go to Chelsea at this point."

The Blues are expected to go all out for a new centre forward this summer, following last season's underwhelming display in front of goal. The various names being linked with the west London club include Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, and Rasmos Hojlund.

The renowned transfer expert has recently come out to state that Italian giants Napoli will only entertain offers in excess of €100 million for their star striker Osimhen.

Recall that the Serie A champions paid a club-record transfer fee in the region of €70 million to secure the striker's services from French club Lille in 2020. However, following a string of impressive performances for Gli Azzurri in the last two seasons, Osimhen has now seen his value at Napoli skyrocket.

Speaking about the striker, Fabrizio stated that a fee of €100 million may not be enough to sign Osimhen this summer, amid interest from the likes of Chelsea. He added that Napoli are holding out for a Serie A record transfer fee for the player.

In conversation with The United Stand, he said:

"For Victor Osimhen, it’s important to know that to understand the final price tag, what’s going to be crucial is to understand more about the Napoli manager."

"I think this is going to be very important in the final price tag. I see the rumors of 100m euros, but I’m told that’s absolutely not enough. Napoli will only sell the player if they can get a Serie A record.”

