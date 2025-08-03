"It’s going to be hard for them here" - Ruben Amorim sends strong message with new 'rule' to Manchester United players

Head coach Ruben Amorim has urged Manchester United players to give 100% in every game and training session next term. He believes that it will be hard for some players, but it is important for the team on the whole.

Speaking to the media, Amorim said that the sense of togetherness has already returned to the club ahead of the next term after a reshuffle. He hinted that the fine details, including the food, has been detailed for the players as they look to get the club back to the top of the Premier League. He said (via Metro):

"You can feel it in the environment. They are starting to believe that, of course, the results will dictate a lot, but we have a clear idea, everyone has a clear job now. I think everything is in the right place for us to be better. It’s sad to talk about that [exactly how the culture has changed] in this moment because it seems like I’m saying bad things about the last year or the last years. But in every detail, I think we are better in the organisation of the day-to-day, the nutrition is better, the way we cook, what we eat, how we prepare training.

"I think we are more organised, I think we have people now who help us to be better. I’m not concerned with small things and I was in the last year. So that helps me to think more about watching the game, watching the team, so it’s a big help for me and when it’s a big help for the technical staff, it’s a big help for the players. Then, I think the players are working really well and they understand they need to give 100 per cent. If they don’t give that, it’s going to be hard for them here and that’s also important."

Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and are without European football this time around. They had the chance to finish the season with silverware, but lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United outcasts training away from the first team

Manchester United have a set of outcasts who are not a part of the club's future and aren't part of first-team training. Ruben Amorim is keen on working with only the core group who will be playing for the club in the upcoming season.

Five Manchester United players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia, informed the club that they wanted to leave this summer and the manager has kept them out.

Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan this season, while Sancho is reportedly in talks with Dortmund. Garnacho is said to be keen on joining Chelsea, while Antony and Malacia are reportedly waiting for offers.

