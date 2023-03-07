Rob Green has claimed that it will be hard for Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to replicate their performances in the Reds' 7-0 win against Manchester United on March 5.

They managed a combined 16 recoveries and four interceptions. Henderson also assisted Darwin Nunez's second goal of the game 15 minutes from time before being taken off in the 78th minute.

Fabinho was also substituted a minute later, with the three points sealed and the scoreline at 5-0. Both midfielders have come under the spotlight this season for their subpar performances.

Henderson, 32, has been criticized for his bland style of play with little to no contributions in the final third. Fabinho, meanwhile, has been accused of dropping his standards in defensive midfield and failing to shield his centre-backs in a proper manner.

Speaking after Liverpool's humongous league win at Anfield, Green, who won 12 senior caps for England, said (h/t HITC):

"It’s the same for Fabinho and Henderson. How many times can they replicate that performance? Because at the minute it has not been too often, they are not going to replicate 7-0 wins every week, are they? But, it’s going to be a big ask for them to do it week in and week out, I think."

Fans are expecting a major midfield reshuffle at Liverpool this summer. Naby Keita, who has been on Barcelona's radar, could leave as a free agent alongside James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It remains to be seen if Henderson and Fabinho will be part of a potential clearout. The Brazil international has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Henderson, meanwhile, has continued to be a key cog in manager Jurgen Klopp's machine.

The Reds captain has assisted twice in 30 games across competitions this season.

Fabinho sends six-word message after Liverpool's win vs Manchester United

Liverpool have kept five clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, with Fabinho featuring in all of those matches.

The 29-year-old seems to be back to his best in recent weeks and was vital in the center of the Reds' midfield against Manchester United. He was part of a midfield that restricted the Red Devils to just 40% possession at Anfield.

After the game, the former AS Monaco player tweeted (h/t @_fabinhotavares)

"What a special day at Anfield! #YNWA"

Fabinho has played 35 games across competitions this term. He is expected to feature in the Reds' league clash against AFC Bournemouth on March 11 before facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League four days later.

The Merseyside-based outfit lost the first leg of their Round of 16 clash against Los Blancos by a 5-2 margin at Anfield.

