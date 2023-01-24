"It’s good for the Premier League" - Louis Saha makes bold Top 4 predictions 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has predicted the top four to remain as it is when the Premier League season ends in May. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle United join the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

Erik ten Hag's side were in tremendous form following the FIFA World Cup break, but slipped up against runaway league leaders Arsenal on Sunday (January 22). The Gunners sealed a dramatic 3-2 win over United which has tightened their grip on the Premier League title.

As it stands, Mikel Arteta's side are top, leading second-placed City by five points, third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United by 11 points, with a game in hand.

Saha reckons the Premier League top four race will finish at is and he has been impressed by his former club Manchester United. He told Betfred:

"I believe it will be Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United, the four sides who occupy those positions at the moment. You can see Manchester United finishing either second or third because they’re playing very well at the moment."

The former France international also touched on Newcastle's brilliant form which has seen them in the midst of a top four chase:

"I believe it will be those four sides and I have no doubt about it. Newcastle have done tremendously well this season and deserve to be in the Champions League."

Saha concluded:

"It will also provide them with a boost for their recruitment over the summer and it’s good for the Premier League."

Manchester United confirmed as the Premier League's most valuable club

Manchester United continue to dominate English football financially.

Manchester United have retained their position as the Premier League's most valuable club. A recent study conducted by Sportico, sees the club valued at £4.8billion [$5.95b].

Liverpool and Manchester City trail the Red Devils in second and third respectively. The Merseysiders are valued at £3.8billion [$4.71b] and the Cityzens are valued at £3.5billion [$4.43b].

League leaders Arsenal have moved up a spot with a valuation of £2.9billion [$3.6b], while Chelsea were fifth with £2.8billion [$3.47b]. However, Newcastle are the club who have enjoyed the biggest valuation jump. They have made a 63% increase since 2021 and are now valued at £388 million.

Manchester United continue to be the powerhouse of English football despite faltering results on the pitch. The news comes weeks after the Glazers' decision to look for strategic alternatives to the club's financial situation including a possible sale.

