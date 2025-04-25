"It’s only a good thing to have a competition like this" - Jurrien Timber claims Arsenal teammate has helped him become a better player

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber claims that his teammate Ben White has helped him become a better player. Today, the Netherlands international is the first choice at right-back under Mikel Arteta.
However, the Spaniard preferred White in the starting role during the 2023/24 campaign, during which Timber was mostly injured. Speaking to Sky Sports about internal competition at the Emirates, Timber said (via The Boot Room):
“What is it like having that internal competition? Because obviously you’re battling with players like Ben White, who’s a magnificent footballer. Is that pushing you to new heights, do you think?”
He added:
“Yeah, definitely. And I think everyone does that in the back. Your competition, there are world class players."
“Ben White as well. I think everyone has seen how good he is and how important he is for our team. So I think it’s only a good thing to have a competition like this.”
Timber came to Arsenal in the summer of 2023 from Ajax for a reported fee of €40 million. He's made 49 appearances across competitions for the Gunners since then, bagging two goals and four assists.
Meanwhile, White has had his own fitness issues this year, making him the clear second-choice at right-back. He's made just 20 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging an assist.
Timber will likely start for Arsenal at right-back in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg tie against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29.
Jurrien Timber lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has lavished praise on his teammate Myles Lewis Skelly. With the youngster breaking through this year, the pair have shared the pitch 27 times across competitions.
Lewis-Skelly has seen off competition from Riccardo Calafiori to become the first-choice left-back under Mikel Arteta. Speaking about the 18-year-old youngster to Sky Sports, Timber said (via Arsenal Insider):
“When I came through at Ajax, I was good, but Myles is something different."
“For his age, I find it crazy, he’s a special one. Outside the pitch, he’s nice and humble, then on the pitch, he’s like a lion.”
Overall, Lewis-Skelly has played 19 matches in the Premier League and eight in the Champions League, bagging a goal and two assists in these tournaments. Just like Timber, it seems certain that the England international will start at left-back against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg on Tuesday.