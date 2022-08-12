"It's a good time to play them" - Brentford star feeling positive ahead of clash against 'sleeping giant' Manchester United

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has suggested that the Bees can beat Manchester United this weekend as they are still adapting to life under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United played their first competitive match under Ten Hag last weekend, facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. However, the game did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils thus got their 2022-23 campaign off to an underwhelming start. They will be keen to set the record straight when they return to action against Brentford in the league on Saturday (August 13).

Like Manchester United, Brentford failed to win their Premier League opener last weekend. They played out a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (August 7).

However, Raya has cut a positive figure ahead of the Bees' home clash with Manchester United. The Spaniard believes the Red Devils are still adjusting to Ten Hag's ideas and thus feels it is a good time for Thomas Frank's side to face them. He told the Daily Telegraph:

"They need time, so I think it's a good time to play them. They are a sleeping giant, one of the best clubs in the world, but they still have to adjust to the new ideas of their manager."

It now remains to be seen if Brentford can cause an upset over Ten Hag and Co. in the Premier League this weekend. The Bees have not enjoyed a victory over the Red Devils since 1938.

Manchester United on the lookout for new goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Manchester United are continuing their efforts to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes. They are said to be keen to bolster their options in the goalkeeping department.

The Red Devils, who already have David de Gea and Tom Heaton, were earlier looking to bring in a third-choice goalkeeper. However, they now want to sign a second-choice goalkeeper to provide competition for De Gea.

Ten Hag's side have even raised their budget to £7 million to sign a new shot-stopper. There have also been suggestions that they could invest more money if the right player becomes available.

Signing a new attacker is still on the club's agenda despite being priced out of a move for Ajax's Antony and pulling out of a deal for Bologna's Marko Arnautovic. Ten Hag, though, is facing resistance from the hierarchy in his bid to sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech.

