“It’s got all the pieces” – Manchester United legend believes Solskjaer has assembled a title-winning team

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the right team to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Pallister believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought in some great players in Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. He added that it is now up to Solksjaer to put all the pieces in place.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the former Manchester United player said:

"Ole has brought in a lot of quality in general, when you look at the squad and the individual players in each position. It's a team that Manchester United fans recognise now, it's a team that will excite and score goals. It's got pace and threats all over the pitch and Ole needs to hone it all together."

Pallister added that United need to steer clear of dropping points against lesser teams. He feels this is the first time United have a team capable of challenging for the title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

"We started absolutely fantastic against Leeds and the next two performances didn't hit those heights. It's a worry if that continues and we throw away silly points like we did last season."

"But since Sir Alex Ferguson left, this is something like a Manchester United team that fans expect on the pitch. It's got all the pieces; it just needs to tick together."

Gary Pallister also believes Harry Maguire's role as captain and as a rock solid centre-back will play a vital role in Manchester United's success this season.

"I think he's a real leader, maybe not the mould like Keane was but he's a talker on the pitch and I think he's getting stronger. He brings the ball out well from the back which is something you need when you have a lot of possession."

"If Varane slots in then certainly (Manchester United will win the league). We've all seen Harry Maguire and at the Euros where we missed him in the first couple of games."

Harry Maguire on Raphaël Varane: “It’s really exciting to get him at the club and to work alongside him. I think him coming in will bolster the defensive unit. We can learn off each other and push each other and that’s what we want for the club.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be expected to guide Manchester United to the Premier League title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed massively in the summer transfer window. Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo to strengthen their squad for the new season. The additions have made them one of the favorites to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013.

Apart from a central midfielder, Manchester United have addressed all of their shortcomings in the squad. They now boast a team which can challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

As things stand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped Manchester United amass seven points from their opening three games in the Premier League. The Red Devils will now face Newcastle United this weekend at Old Trafford which will see Cristiano Ronaldo make his second debut for the club.

