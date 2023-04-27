"It's a great move for him" - Harry Redknapp backs Harry Kane to make stunning move amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Redknapp has backed the move. He believes the prolific striker will be looking to remain in London as he is a family man and thus would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge.

While speaking on the Beyond the Pitch podcast, Redknapp claimed that Mauricio Pochettino joining Chelsea could play an important role in Kane's decision. He believes the former Spurs manager will be able to lure the striker to join him.

However, the former Tottenham manager does believe it would not go down well with the fans of Kane's current club. He said:

"It will be interesting if Pochettino goes to Chèlsea. That wouldn't go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that's for sure. It's a great move for him and I think he's [Harry Kane] building a house in that area. He's a family man and he'd be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he'd have to go."

Florent Malouda also wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

Florent Malouda has also urged Harry Kane to join Chelsea as it would be a perfect move for him. He wants the striker to forget about the club's rivalry and start thinking about himself.

He was talking to DAZN Bet when he said:

"Kane is a world-class player who knows the Premier League, and it is an era where Chèlsea need a striker with his goalscoring record and the ambition to win trophies. If Kane ever leaves Tottenham, it will be because of the lack of trophies."

Malouda added:

"Kane would be a great signing, but I'd be surprised if he left Tottenham for Chèlsea because of the rivalry. It's not like leaving Tottenham for Arsenal, but to leave Tottenham for Chèlsea, I'd be surprised but anything is possible. He's a great option for any club in the Premier League, and for Chèlsea he'd be a great pick."

Chelsea have scored just 30 goals in 32 Premier League matches this season and are in desperate need of a goal scorer. Romelu Lukaku will return in the summer from his loan at Inter Milan, while reports suggest they also have a deal agreed for Christopher Nkunku.

