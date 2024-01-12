“It’s only half-time” - Callum Wilson predicts who among Chelsea and Middlesbrough will make it to EFL Cup final after first leg upset

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has backed Chelsea to qualify for the final despite losing the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals 1-0 against Middlesborough at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's championship team won the encounter 1-0, courtesy of Hayden Hackney's 37th-minute goal, which means Chelsea will now have to turn things around at Stamford Bridge in the second leg to make it to the final.

Wilson, despite the current score aggregate, is backing the Blues to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and make it to the final.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football podcast, Wilson said, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“It’s only half-time. Realistically when they go to the Bridge, you are expecting Chelsea to come out on top, 2-0. Not many do their thing at the Bridge you know!”

Chelsea are in the middle of yet another forgetful season. The Blues are currently 10th in the league, after 20 games, with 28 points.

Despite creating a barrage of chances (18 shots with 2.33 xG), the Blues' dismal finishing in front of goal let them down yet again with Boro making the most of their chances to take a slender lead in the tie. Liverpool beat Fulham 2-1 in the second semifinal of the EFL Cup.

Craig Burley insists Chelsea summer signing should have joined Liverpool or Arsenal

ESPN pundit Craig Burley reckons Chelsea summer signing Moises Caicedo made a wrong move by joining the Blues. The Ecuador international has struggled to live up to his reported British-record £115 million transfer fee following his switch to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Prior to his move to west London, Caicedo was reportedly linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. The Reds even allegedly agreed a deal with Brighton only to be snubbed by the player himself.

Craig Burley has insisted that Caicedo made the wrong career choice and should have joined Arsenal or Liverpool. He told ESPN (via HITC):

“Moises Caicedo at Brighton looked like a £100 million player. He is a player. A right player at Brighton he was. Chelsea got him. He should have gone to Liverpool or Arsenal, not Chelsea. It’s a different story. He has made the wrong move, at this moment in time. No sign of that changing.”

Mikel Arteta's side signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in a deal worth reported £105 million and he has been one of the best signings of the season. Liverpool, on the other hand, landed a £16 million bargain in Waturu Endo, who has become a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's side.