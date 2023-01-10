"It's in his hands" - Imminent Chelsea arrival Joao Felix told what he must do to reach Gareth Bale or Lionel Messi's level

Journalist Bruno Alemany reckons Joao Felix, who's on the verge of joining Chelsea on loan, can reach the level of some of the game superstars like Gareth Bale or Lionel Messi. He also added that Felix will need to work much harder once he joins the Blues.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese forward is set to join Graham Potter's team from Atletico Madrid till the end of the season. Chelsea will be paying €11 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge while also covering his entire salary for the loan period.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Before leaving, JF will extend contract with Atléti until 2027.



João Felix will fly to London in the next hours to undergo medical tests and sign. Before leaving, he will extend his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027.

With the move on the cusp of going through, Alemany has praised Joao Felix for his talent.

However, he also feels the forward will be challenged by the Premier League. The journalist told Spanish media outlet Cadena SER (as quoted by Sport Witness):

“Joao Felix’s potential is extremely high. They are going to have to explain to him that he has to run because he has to run a lot; they have players out; they need leaders, and they are going to demand a lot from him.”

Alemany then referenced the recently retired Gareth Bale, who rose to prominence in England with Tottenham Hotspur and the legendary Lionel Messi, saying:

“Now that Bale has retired, someone has to tell Joao if he wants to be Bale or Leo Messi. It’s in his hands. He has the talent and quality to play for Chelsea or almost any team he wants; the only thing is whether he really wants to be a crack.”

Joao Felix will hope for new lease of life at Chelsea after struggles with Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix's talent came to attention during his time with his boyhood club and Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

The then-teenager scored 15 times in 26 Primeira Liga games for them during the 2018-19 season. That prompted Atletico Madrid to spend around £111 million to sign him in the summer of 2019.

However, the move hasn't panned out well for either party, though they won La Liga in the 2020-21 season. Felix has scored just 25 times in 96 league appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

His record in the ongoing season isn't too bad, as he has recorded four goals and three assists in seven La Liga starts. Reports suggest, however, that he has fallen out with manager Diego Simeone.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #Chelsea are tracking Joao Felix as they consider battling #Arsenal for the #Atletico Madrid forward. A possible permanent or loan deal is on the cards for the Portuguese star in January after falling out with Diego Simeone. (Standard) #POR #Chelsea are tracking Joao Felix as they consider battling #Arsenal for the #Atletico Madrid forward. A possible permanent or loan deal is on the cards for the Portuguese star in January after falling out with Diego Simeone. (Standard) #POR https://t.co/9BXFfIMhIc

At Chelsea, Felix will hope for a fresh start, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the rest of the Blues' misfiring attack. He will join a team that's 10th in the Premier League, exited both domestic cups early, and are in desperate need of goals.

