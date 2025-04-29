“It’s very hard to choose between the two” - Nedum Onuoha picks ‘complete team’ as Champions League winners from Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Inter

Nedum Onuoha has backed Arsenal to win the Champions League this season over Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Milan. He believes the Gunners are a complete team, and they showed it against Real Madrid.

In the BBC predictions, Onuoha stated that Arsenal and PSG are the best teams left in the UEFA Champions League this season. He added that it was a shame the two were facing off in the semifinal and not the grand stage, and said:

"As I look at the two ties left now, I think it's going to be one of the first-time winners, so either Arsenal or PSG, whoever comes through their semifinal. That's a shame for one of them because they are the two best teams in the competition. It's very hard to choose between the two but I am going to go for Arsenal."

"Beating Real Madrid, even if this isn't the best version of Real Madrid is one thing, but to go to the Bernabeu with all the talk about a comeback and be so robust, showed they have what it takes. Overall, in terms of how they are prepared to defend and suffer, and still have a threat in attack, I would argue they are the most complete team left in the competition."

The Gunners have never won the UEFA Champions League and are looking to make it to the final for the first time since 2006.

Rio Ferdinand predicts semifinal loss for Arsenal and Barcelona

Rio Ferdinand was on his YouTube channel earlier this month and predicted a semifinal loss for Arsenal and Barcelona. He backed PSG and Inter Milan to make it to the final, though he wanted to see it happen between Barcelona and the Serie A side.

He said:

"I'm going to go for PSG – Inter Milan final, that's what I'll think it will be. And I think PSG will win on the day, just. I would love a Barca – PSG final, that would be my ideal final where you've got two front threes who are rolling it back and have got licence to attack people in a systematic, robotic time."

Arsenal will host PSG at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29, while Barcelona will host Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 30. The second legs of both semifinals will take place on May 6 and 7, respectively.

