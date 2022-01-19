"It's hard to come in as the fireman" - Mikael Silvestre says Ralf Rangnick needs more time to succeed at Manchester United

Mikael Silvestre has said that it's too early to judge interim manager Ralf Rangnick's reign at Manchester United thus far. The former United defender believes the German tactician needs more time to make an impact at Old Trafford.

United appointed the former RB Leipzig boss as their interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in December. The Red Devils were hopeful that the 63-year-old would help revive their season. However, Rangnick has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford so far.

The Premier League giants find themselves in seventh place in the points table, having accumulated only 32 points from 20 games. They are 24 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City and five behind fourth-placed West Ham United, albeit with two games in hand on both clubs.

Manchester United have won only four of Rangnick's seven games in charge of the Premier League giants so far. The Red Devils' recent form has forced people to question the German's managerial prowess.

However, Silvestre has come to Rangnick's defence, opining that the 63-year-old needs time to implement his ideas at the club. The Frenchman highlighted the difficulty of taking over a team in crisis, telling Slingo Casino (via The Daily Mail) in this regard:

"United's form is worrying, but it's too early to judge Rangnick. It's hard to come in as the fireman. It's been a mini crisis at United in terms of results, and he needs more time to implement his ideas."

"He also needs to have everybody fit again. It's too early to judge. From what we can witness, the players are supportive when they talk about the manager; so that's good."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's not that easy to change the mentality of the players, the way they play the system and the culture."



Cristiano Ronaldo backs manager Ralf Rangnick as he feels he has improved things at Manchester United but calls for patience 🗣 "It's not that easy to change the mentality of the players, the way they play the system and the culture."Cristiano Ronaldo backs manager Ralf Rangnick as he feels he has improved things at Manchester United but calls for patience https://t.co/h1ugNQATGP

Ralf Rangnick is not expected to remain in charge of the Red Devils beyond this season. The German has agreed to move into a consultancy role in the summer. It remains to be seen if he can turn things around at Old Trafford before the ongoing campaign draws to a close.

Ralf Rangnick is running out of time to turn around Manchester United's season

Ralf Rangnick fears he does not have the time or influence to solve Manchester United's problems, according to reports. The German is unsure if he can turn things around at Old Trafford before the end of the season.

Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell



#MUFC Ralf Rangnick says it will be difficult implementing his ideas in a short space of time but he wants to “help the team get a feeling of how we can control the game.” Ralf Rangnick says it will be difficult implementing his ideas in a short space of time but he wants to “help the team get a feeling of how we can control the game.”#MUFC

The former RB Leipzig boss has identified problems galore in the Manchester United dressing room. He is said to have realised the toxic environment he has walked into.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils squad is divided into small groups, with some players reportedly seeking a move away from the club. There are also suggestions that Rangnick has struggled to establish his authority in the team due to the inherent short-term nature of his appointment.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav