"It's hard to make a case for him after the weekend" – Paul Merson says £50 million Chelsea star is unlikely to be called up for England's EURO squad

Arsenal great Paul Merson has claimed that Chelsea star Raheem Sterling will not be named in England's squad for the upcoming UEFA European Championship.

Sterling, who joined the Blues in a switch worth up to £50 million from Manchester City in 2022, has endured a tough time on the pitch of late. He has scored just two goals in his 15 appearances for his club in 2024.

Earlier on Sunday (March 17), Sterling was booed by his own fans during a 4-2 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. The 29-year-old attacker failed to convert a spot-kick, missed a gilt-edged opportunity, and mishit a direct free-kick in the first half of the cup clash.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson shared his honest thoughts on Sterling's poor performances in front of goal for Chelsea. He wrote:

"Euro 2024 has gone for Raheem Sterling now. He's having one of those times as a forward where everything goes wrong. The more you try, the worse it gets. It's confidence. The pressure is on at Chelsea and the fans are on his back."

Opining on the ex-Liverpool man's outing on Sunday, Merson added:

"He could have had a hat-trick the other day and we'd be here now saying how is he not in the squad? Instead, we're thinking how's he got that many caps? That's how quickly football changes."

Merson, who represented Arsenal between 1985 and 1997, concluded:

"When Sterling's hot, he's unplayable and he turns up in big tournaments. I don't know if [Gareth] Southgate has made his mind up on him but I don't see him at the Euros. It's hard to make a case for him after the weekend."

Sterling, who has earned 82 caps for England so far, has found the back of the net eight times in 36 matches across competitions for the Blues this campaign. He has also provided 10 assists for his teammates.

Jason Cundy hails Chelsea's Cole Palmer

Speaking on the Blues' official app during their recent 4-2 win over Leicester City, ex-Chelsea defender Jason Cundy showered praise on Cole Palmer. He said (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle):

"He's such a beautiful player to watch. His balance, his poise. For someone who's a big lad, he's got such lovely poise and balance."

Palmer, 21, has emerged as his team's most in-form performer since arriving from Manchester City in a potential £45 million move last summer. He has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season.

Should Palmer maintain his club form, he could earn an international call-up for the UEFA European Championship 2024. He has made two appearances for England, coming on as a substitute on both occasions.

