"It's an honor" – PSG and Chelsea target hints at staying at current club despite heavy interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea target Rafael Leao has revealed his wish to continue at AC Milan despite transfer speculations.

Leao, who joined the Rossoneri in a £42 million deal from LOSC Lille in 2019, has reportedly been linked with PSG and Chelsea for quite a while. However, he opted to rebuff transfer interest from elsewhere and penned a new contract ahead of the ongoing 2023-24 term.

Following AC Milan's 7-3 UEFA Europa League last-16 win over Slavia Prague on Thursday (March 14), Leao was queried to opine on his future at Milan. He replied (h/t X/@Fabrizio Romano):

"I feel 100% Milanista. [AC Milan senior advisor Zlatan] Ibrahimov and [sporting director Paolo] Maldini helped me understand how big Milan is. It's an honor to play for this shirt and I'm happy to be here."

Earlier this month, Leao claimed that he is loyal to the San Siro club and distanced himself from talk of a move to PSG and Chelsea. He told Italian daily Corriere della Sera (h/t 90min):

"My future is at Milan. I'm here and I still have a four-year contract. Milan helped me when I was in a very difficult situation, they stayed close to me. I don't forget. I'm loyal. I arrived as a boy, here I grew up as a man and as a footballer. My head is here."

Leao, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, has emerged as one of the best wingers in the world since the start of the 2021-22 season. He has scored 40 goals and recorded 38 assists in his last 125 appearances across competitions for Stefano Pioli's side.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City

In his column for the BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton backed his former club to beat EFL Championship leaders Leicester City 3-0 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday (March 17). He wrote:

"Chelsea have got home advantage and I also wonder how Leicester manager Enzo Maresca will approach this game. His side are still top of the Championship but they have had a bit of a wobble recently, with one win in their past five league games. [The Blues] had to battle to see off another high-flying Championship side, Leeds, in the last round but I can see them winning this one."

Chelsea, who lost the 2021 FA Cup final to Leicester, are currently on a decent run of form. They have won four and lost just one of their last seven games, scoring 15 goals and conceding 10 goals in the process.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Mauricio Pochettino's side have recorded four wins and a draw in their last five games against Leicester.