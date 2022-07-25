“It’s not a huge loss, is it, realistically?” – Danny Mills claims Liverpool can afford to offload 30-year-old star

Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes that Liverpool might not miss Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino if he leaves the club this summer.

A number of questions have been raised regarding the 30-year-old's future at Anfield following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Firmino has also been the subject of interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The Brazilian has made 327 appearances and scored 98 goals in all competitions since joining Liverpool in 2015. He formed a formidable partnership with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane between 2017 and 2021. The trio helped the club win a Premier League title and a Champions League title.

The Brazilian endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, scoring just nine goals in 48 appearances in all competitions. A combination of injuries and poor form resulted in him falling behind Diogo Jota in the pecking order last season. He made just 20 league appearances.

Darwin Nunez's arrival is likely to diminish the Brazilian's playing time even further. This has led Danny Mills to believe that 'it's not a huge loss for Liverpool' if the striker leaves. Mills told talkSPORT:

"It's not a huge loss, is it, realistically? When you look at the players they have got, they have just brought in obviously Darwin Nunez, they have got Diogo Jota as well, you have got enough cover in those areas. Realistically, how many games would Firmino start this year? Not many would be the answer. A few cup games."

Juventus are believed to be considering a move for the striker. The Bianconeri have reportedly made a €23 million bid for the Brazilian, who has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool.

Liverpool could also part ways with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer

Another player who has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and is unlikely to be a regular starter next season is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England international is currently behind Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Naby Keita in the pecking order at Anfield.

The 28-year-old made just 17 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side last season. Oxlade-Chamberlain is in his peak years and will soon enter his thirties. He will, therefore, be desperate for regular game time.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: West Ham United are weighing up a £10million bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. NEW: West Ham United are weighing up a £10million bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: West Ham United are weighing up a £10million bid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. #lfc [mirror]

As per the Irish Mirror, West Ham are interested in signing the former Arsenal star this summer. The Hammers are preparing for a season in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They lack adequate cover and competition for the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and Pablo Fornals.

