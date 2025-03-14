"It's a huge moment for him" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal teenager as he gets maiden call-up to England national team

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Myles Lewis-Skelly call-up to England's national team squad for their upcoming games makes the Gunners proud. This comes after the youngster together with Newcastle's Dan Burn received their first ever senior call-up by the Three Lions management.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea, Arteta spoke about Lewis-Skelly call-up. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Myles Lewis-Skelly called up by England makes us proud. It's a huge moment for him, getting the call from England. We’re very happy."

Lewis-Skelly is one of the players who have been able to break into Arteta's team this season, having registered 28 appearances. The 18-year-old has also made more appearances at left-back than Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko this season.

The youngster is known to be composed on the pitch and his proficiency to drive with the ball from defense to attack has been remarkable. He's also a good dribbler whose passing accuracy is scrumptious.

Thus, his outstanding display this season has been noticed by Thomas Tuchel, who could hand him his debut in the coming weeks.

In 13 Premier League games, Lewis-Skelly has won 13 tackles, 51 duels, and made 30 ball recoveries (via FOTMOB). Overall, he has registered two goal contributions in 28 games for Arsenal in the 2024-25 campaign.

"He’s getting closer" - Arsenal manager on Bukayo Saka's injury update

Arteta has revealed that Bukayo Saka is getting closer to his return to the pitch. Saka has been on the sidelines since December 2024 due to a hamstring problem.

Thus, in a press conference ahead of their league game against Chelsea, Arteta provided an update on Saka's fitness. He said (via now.arsenal):

"He’s getting closer. He’s stepping up and making very good progress. Let’s see when we decide to throw him in, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly.”

Saka's absence in the Gunners's right wing in attack has undoubtedly been felt in recent months due to his significance in attack. His expected return could help the Gunners end the current campaign on a decent note. The Englishman has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 24 games for the Gunners this season (2024-25).

