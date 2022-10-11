"It's not ideal" - Graham Potter provides injury update on 2 Chelsea stars ahead of UCL clash against AC Milan

Chelsea boss Graham Potter provided an injury update on two players ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League away clash against AC Milan on October 11.

Potter stated that neither N'Golo Kante nor Hakim Ziyech will be a part of the team to face Rossoneri. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager told the media ahead of the clash (via football.london):

"Hakim [Ziyech] is ill. N'Golo [Kante] were just waiting for his reaction from his training. It is certainly not ideal [his reaction] so we will have to wait and see the extent of it and go from there. t's not ideal and it is disappointing for him and for us."

Speaking about the lack of time he has gotten with the squad so far, the 47-year-old added:

"There hasn't been much time on the training pitch but you can learn in other ways. We've had to use meetings, videos, speak, explain and talk to try to understand where the players are at and how we can help them. I've found them really receptive and a it's a pleasure to work with them."

The San Siro is one of the most legendary stadiums in world football. When asked how special it would be to win there, here is what he replied:

"That's our challenge and it's what we have to try to do. It's an incredible place here and a very different game. AC Milan will try to use the home advantage like we did. Two good teams, too evenly matched teams. I'm looking forward to it."

Chelsea won 3-0 at the reverse fixture last week and the Italian side will be looking for revenge.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva opened up on his return to San Siro

Thiago Silva enjoyed a great stint with AC Milan between 2009 and 2012. He played 119 games for the Italian side, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

When asked about his emotions on making a return to the San Siro with Chelsea, here's what the 37-year-old said:

"I am very happy and excited to be here again 11 or 12 years after my last time. All the good expereinces I've had here came back to my mind and tomorrow I will be even more excited and moved. It is going to be a great emotion. I don't think AC Milan are not highly competitive. They had a bad game last week against us, that can happen, but great clubs like AC Milan won't do it twice."

