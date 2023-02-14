“It’s an important day” - PSG superstar Neymar extends support to Jakub Jankto after Czech midfielder comes out as gay

Sparta Prague midfielder Jakub Jankto recently revealed his sexual orientation online, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has extended his support to the player.

Jankto's admission makes him one of the few footballers who have had the courage to come out as homosexual while playing at the highest level. The talented Czech international player has made 45 appearances for his country's national team.

The 27-year-old loanee from Getafe bravely decided to share his personal life and sexual orientation with the world, stating (via RMC Sport):

"Like everyone else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have friends, I have a job that I have been doing to the best of my ability for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion. Like everyone else. I also want to live my life in complete freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

Following his announcement, PSG forward Neymar responded by spreading the message of acceptance at a press conference (via RMC Sport):

"It's an important day. Everyone is free, prejudices must be less important, whether it's homophobia, racism, any form of discrimination. But every human being should be free to do whatever they want."

Jakub Jankto isn't the only footballer to have come out recently. Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United and Jake Daniels of Blackpool also opened up about their sexual orientation.

Superstar Neymar reveals details about clash with PSG teammates and sporting director, following Monaco loss

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

According to French media, after PSG's loss against Monaco, Neymar had a heated exchange with members of the team and the club's sporting director, Luis Campos.

The altercation between Neymar and his colleagues is said to have been particularly intense. The Brazilian forward spoke to the press ahead of their game against Bayern Munich, and explained in detail (via RMC Sport):

"It happened, a little discussion, we didn't agree. It happens to us every day, but I love them all, it's like with my girlfriend. Football is not just about love, not just friendship. There is respect but it happens to have discussions. We are not used to losing, when there are defeats, of course that disturbs us. It makes part of the process to improve."

PSG will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on February 14.

