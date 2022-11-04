“It’s impossible to catch him” - When Gerard Pique brilliantly settled the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate

Gerard Pique has had his take on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

That remains one of football's hottest topics despite the two players being in the twilight of their career. Several players have taken turns to comment on the subject over the years, but not many have settled the GOAT debate as brilliantly as Barcelona legend Pique.

Speaking during an old interview on BT Sport (via SportBible), the Barcelona defender heaped praise on Messi and Ronaldo, highlighting their unique skills and abilities, and what makes them different from each other.

"I think that they are both amazing," the Spaniard said of the duo. "We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport. I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball. The ball doesn't go two metres far from his foot, it's always there. It's impossible to catch him, this talent I didn't see from anyone."

About Ronaldo, the 35-year-old said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he's really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one."

Giving his take on the GOAT debate, Pique summed it up brilliantly by saying that Messi isn't human while Ronaldo is the best among humans.

"For me, it's like Messi is not human, but Cristiano is the best of the humans," the centre-back said.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Piqué: "Cristiano Ronaldo used the mirror a lot at Manchester United. When he arrived at training, the first thing he always did was look in the mirror. It was a lot of fun." Piqué: "Cristiano Ronaldo used the mirror a lot at Manchester United. When he arrived at training, the first thing he always did was look in the mirror. It was a lot of fun." https://t.co/oLHxmgSdJ5

It goes without saying that Pique is indeed one of the best-positioned to speak on Messi and Ronaldo's greatness. The defender has shared the dressing room with both superstars and has a first-hand knowledge of their abilities from close quarters.

Pique was Ronaldo's teammate at Manchester United between 2004 and 2008 before playing alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2021.

Gerard Pique to retire this weekend

Gerard Pique will bid farewell to Barcelona this weekend.

The defender announced on social media on Thursday that this weekend's clash with Almeria will be his last game for Barcelona. He went on to confirm that it would be the end of the journey at club level, and he won't represent any club after the Blaugrana.

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

Part of the statement read:

"I’ve always said there would not be any other team after Barça. And that’s how it will be. This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children, like my family did with me."

Pique has made 615 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 53 goals and providing 15 assists. He's one of a handful of players to win the FIFA World Cup, European Championships and UEFA Champions League.

