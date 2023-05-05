“It’s impossible to criticize him” – Javier Mascherano insists PSG will ‘regret’ how they treated Lionel Messi

Former Argentina international Javier Mascherano has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will regret their treatment of Lionel Messi.

Messi has been in the news of late for the wrong reasons. The World Cup-winning forward traveled to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission this week, following the club's home defeat against FC Lorient on Sunday, April 30, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

As a result, he has been suspended by the Ligue 1 holders for two weeks.

Quite understandably, Messi's relationship with PSG has reached an all-time low. Mascherano, who played alongside Messi for both Argentina and Barcelona, has claimed that PSG will regret treating Messi in a poor manner.

Mascherano insisted that PSG do not value the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner enough. He said, as quoted by ole.com:

"It's a pity for not realizing the type of player they were lucky to have on their team. I think that 10 years ago, no Paris fan imagined that they could possibly have the best player in history on their team And instead of enjoying it, they spent these two years criticizing it. In 10 years they will regret it. Any team in the world would give anything to have him for five minutes. Neither party deserved this ending."

The former Liverpool star added:

"If there is something that cannot be criticized (Speaking of Leo) it's his professionalism: it's hard to find someone with his professionalism even though he's possibly the best player in history. It's impossible to criticize him. Let him go where he's happy and with his family. If it's here, great: see him Every weekend it would be a great goal. Otherwise we will continue watching it on TV as we have been doing for almost 20 years."

Messi has scored 20 goals and produced 19 assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

The Argentine superstar looks destined to leave the Parc des Princes this summer with his contract expiring. A return to Barcelona could reportedly be on the cards for Messi, though the Blaugrana's financial situation makes things complicated.

Lionel Messi considering terminating his PSG contract

Lionel Messi is reportedly considering the option of terminating his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) within the next ten days.

Messi is furious with the two-week suspension handed to him and is reportedly looking to leave the club before the end of the season. LeParisen have claimed that he will be exploring the possibility of leaving the French giants within the next ten days.

Meanwhile, Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste has confirmed that the club is in talks with Messi over a return. He said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations, which unfortunately, did not lead to a certain result."

Apart from Barcelona, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami are also said to be interested in securing the services of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

