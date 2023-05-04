Lionel Messi considering terminating his PSG contract - Reports

Lionel Messi is reportedly considering the option of terminating his contract at PSG within the next 10 days. The forward is unhappy with the 2-week suspension handed to him and is allegedly looking to leave the club before the end of the season.

As per a report in LeParisen, Messi will be working to try and see if he can leave PSG within the next 10 days. He is in the middle of his 2-week suspension after the unauthorized trip to the Middle East.

Reports suggest Messi had decided to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expired. However, recent developments have seen the forward considering the option of ending things early and leaving even before the club is crowned Ligue 1 champions.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was confident that Messi would pen a new deal at the club and told Sky Sports last year:

"He's very happy. You can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy, you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us. He's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club. So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

However, the fans have turned on the Argentine following their exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich. The boos and the chance of rejoining Barcelona have seen Messi consider his future and he is now set to leave.

Lionel Messi in talks over Barcelona return

Barcelona's vice-president Rafael Yuste has confirmed that the club is in talks with Lionel Messi over a return. He claims that the negotiations have not led to a result yet, but they are working on it.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

"Leo and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations, which unfortunately, did not lead to a certain result."

Barcelona will not be alone in the race to sign Lionel Messi as Al Hilal and Inter Miami are also interested.

