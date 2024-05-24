“It’s impossible for me, it can’t be” - Ruud van Nistelrooy offers opinion on Real Madrid star Toni Kroos’ retirement

Former Real Madrid star Ruud van Nistelrooy has shared his opinion on Los Blancos veteran Toni Kroos’ decision to retire. The German midfielder announced that he will hang up his boots following Euro 2024, which will be held in his home country this summer.

Nistelrooy was most recently the manager of the Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven (2022–2023) and played for Los Blancos from 2006 to 2010. Speaking about Kroos’ retirement, the Dutch coach told MARCA:

"I don’t understand Kroos retiring, it’s impossible for me, it can’t be… but hey, Real Madrid have a great team for the future, now also Mbappe is coming."

Expand Tweet

Kroos, the 34-year-old midfielder, came to Santiago Bernabéu from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014 and has won 21 titles during his tenure at the club. They include four La Ligas, one Copa del Rey, four Supercopa de España, four UEFA Champions League, three UEFA Super Cup, and five FIFA Club World Cups.

Toni Kroos has helped Los Blancos win the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also has a chance to win his fifth UEFA Champions League title, with Real Madrid playing against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been the top scorer in three separate UEFA Champions League seasons and is the sixth-highest goalscorer in the competition's history with 56 goals. The former striker has also been the top scorer in three different European domestic leagues.

Nistelrooy has won two La Liga titles and the 2008 Supercopa de España during his tenure at Real Madrid. He was named in the FIFA 100 of the world's greatest living players in 2004.

Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Manchester City star as a potential replacement for Toni Kroos

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri as a replacement for Toni Kroos. Although the La Liga champions are looking to get the 27-year-old Spaniard, any potential transfer would be tricky, as the player's contract with City is valid up to 2027, as per Tribal Football.

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has also been named as another potential prospect, according to the same report.

Rodri, who joined Manchester City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid, has a market value of €110 million (as per Transfermarkt). He has netted 26 goals and provided 30 assists in 256 games across competitions for the club. He has won 11 titles at the Etihad, including the continental treble last season, and four (consecutive) Premier League titles.