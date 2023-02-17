"It's incredible that they haven't pointed it out” - Barcelona manager questions refereeing decision in their 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was infuriated at not being given a penalty during their 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The two teams played out a thrilling four-goal contest at the Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, February 16. Marcos Alonso and Raphinha scored for the hosts while the Red Devils netted through Marcus Rashford and a Jules Kounde own-goal.

There were a few dubious moments of refereeing in the match which affected both sides. One instance came when Manchester United midfielder Fred appeared to have handled the ball inside the box in the second half.

Claiming that it was a stone-cold penalty, Barcelona boss Xavi said after the game (as quoted by Sport.es):

“It was a penalty. Yes, it was a very clear penalty. The hands were not in a natural position. My statements are not going to change anything, but I think it was a penalty.”

He added:

“It is a penalty like a cathedral. How am I going to feel? They no longer gave them to us in Milan, neither today. I don't know what to do to get them to call penalties for hands. I think it's incredible that they haven't pointed it out.”

Another refereeing decision in the second half that caused uproar among fans notably went in the Catalans' favor. Kounde appeared to have tripped Rashford from behind on the edge of the box with the forward bearing down on goal, but the referee waved away claims of a foul.

Xavi plays down Barcelona winger Raphinha's anger on being substituted against Manchester United

Raphinha scored one and set up another in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Thursday. The Brazilian, signed last summer from Leeds United, was his team's best player on the night.

Xavi's decision to substitute him in the 83rd minute drew an angry reaction from the winger. Explaining the situation after the game, the Blaugrana boss said:

“I understand your anger. It is very good and it seems perfect to me, I also got angry. The footballers can insult me if they want, really. The screwed up thing would be that he felt good about being replaced.

“I have done it for the good of the team, I never make changes to point out anyone. He has apologized to me, but he doesn't have to. I always tell my players that they have to be ambitious and he has been.”

Raphinha is expected to be key for Barcelona when they visit Old Trafford for the second leg of their contest against Manchester United next week.

