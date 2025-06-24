"It's an incredible situation" - Estevao WIllian on how he swapped shirts with Lionel Messi and one other Inter Miami star in Club World Cup clash

Estevao Willian has revealed how he swapped shirts with Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Club World Cup. The Chelsea-bound Brazilian winger took on Inter Miami in the group stages of the tournament with Palmeiras and the game ended 2-2 on Tuesday, June 24.

The draw between Palmeiras and Inter Miami both sides through to the knockout stages of the tournament in the United States. Both teams finished on five points but Palmeiras won Group A thanks to their superior goal difference.

Following the game, Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, has revealed that he swapped shirts with both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He has claimed that he swapped jerseys with both of them at half-time and also opened up on his feelings of meeting the two superstars. He told ESPN Brazil, as quoted by GOAL:

"When it was half-time, I was p*ssed off because the team was losing, but I ran into the tunnel, caught him, and swapped with him. It's incredible, a guy you play on a video game, you're swapping shirts with him, sharing the field with him. It's an incredible situation."

He added:

"With Suárez too (he changed his shirt). At half-time, when we were getting back into the game, the ball was still in the middle, he came, greeted me, asked to change the shirt. Of course. He asked to change it later. This affection is incredible."

Estevao Willian is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football and was linked with a host of clubs before agreeing a move to Chelsea. The Blues secured a deal to sign him last year in June for a reported €34 million plus €23 million as add-ons.

Just 18 years of age, he has already earned five caps for Brazil and has made 81 appearances for Palmeiras till date. A left-footed winger who likes to operate from the right flank, he has 26 goals and 15 assists for his boyhood club.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi makes feelings clear about facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi has opened up on locking horns against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Club World Cup. The European champions will be up against Lionel Messi's side in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday, June 29.

Ahead of the game, Hakimi has revealed that he enjoyed playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG. He, however, insisted that both of them will be focused on their respective sides when PSG take on Inter Miami. He said, via 101 Great Goals:

"It would be nice to meet Messi again. There were many beautiful moments. We will see who we play against but then, on the pitch, there are no friends. He will try to win and we will also try to win. We will give everything to try to pass to the next round."

PSG topped Group B with two wins and one loss as they defeated Atletico Madrid and Seattle Sounders while losing against Botafogo. PSG, on the other hand, are unbeaten in the tournament but finished second behind Palmeiras in Group A on goal difference.

