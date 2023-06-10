“It’s been incredibly irritating” – Cricket legend AB de Villiers expresses frustration with Champions League coverage

South African Cricket legend AB de Villiers expressed his frustration on Twitter with the coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. City won the game 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10)

Midfielder Rodri scored the winner in the 68th minute. De Villiers, though, was unhappy with commentators, calling them out for saying Inter had the upper hand during the game.

The South African pointed out that the Nerazzuri managed their first shot on target midway through the second half when Lukaku came on as a substitute, tweeting:

"I’ve never played an official game of football (soccer) before. I have, however, played some very competitive social games and absolutely love the game."

He added:

"Watching this Champs League final, it’s been incredibly irritating that the commentators, from the start have been claiming that Inter has had the upper hand?! And not just claiming, they keep going on about it.

"I love sport, and it’s super clear that it’s not the case. Inter literally just had their first shot on target from Lukaku off the bench halfway through the 2nd half. There has been, and currently is only one team on the pitch. Bearing in mind it’s a final and was always gonna be scratchy."

De Villiers concluded:

"And PS. i’m a Man U supporter. I just enjoy Sport being called out accurately and for what it is. Just my 5 cents for the night. Tomorrow some intriguing Tennis."

Manchester City created history with their win in the Champions League final, winning the competition for the first time. The Cityzens also won the treble, as they had come into the clash against Inter as the Premier League and FA Cup champions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola created history with Champions League triumph

The Champions League triumph meant Pep Guardiola has now won the treble twice as manager. He previously achieved the feat with Barcelona in the 2008-09 season.

In the process, he became the first manager to accomplish the coveted feat with two different teams. Since his arrival at the Etihad, the Spaniard has conquered English football, but European success had proved elusive. That's no longer the case now.

The Champions League with Manchester City was missing from his cabinet. Guardiola has now won that with multiple clubs to boost his claim as one of the greatest managers of all time.

