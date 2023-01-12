"It’s just the beginning" - PSG defender analyses what went behind assist to 'technically gifted' Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Nordi Mukiele has analyzed his assist to Lionel Messi in the French champions' 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Angers SCO.

La Pulga returned to club action in the Angers encounter on Wednesday (January 11) after a triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina last month. Lionel Messi celebrated his PSG return with a goal to put the game to bed.

His 72nd-minute goal, adding to Hugo Ekitike's fifth-minute opener, gave PSG a 2-0 lead in the match.

Speaking to the club's official broadcaster after the match, Ekitike, who assisted both of PSG's goals against Angers, gave an insight into the thought process behind Messi's goal.

“And for the second one, for Leo, I know that he is a player who is technically very gifted, and I just had to play it, and he finished, on his right foot, so I am very happy. That’s how I feel, I feel much better now, but it’s just the beginning, it’s up to me to keep it going,” Mukiele said.

As for Ektike's goal, he stated:

“My assists? On the first one, I told Hugo before the game that he should stay in the middle, because we need a player in the middle for the crosses. I had the chance to put him in and he finished.”

The defender, who was deployed as a right-wing-back against Angers, joined the Parisians last summer, making a €12 million move from RB Leipzig. He has since made 21 appearances across competitions for the Paris-based club, assisting three goals in the process.

Lionel Messi makes goal-scoring return for PSG after Argentina heroics

Lionel Messi was immediately back among the goals upon his Paris Saint-Germain return, following his heroics for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup. The former Barcelona ace scored seven goals, including two in the final, and provided three assists in the tournament, winning the Golden Ball as a result.

After an extended break following the World Cup win, Messi returned to action against Angers and scored the second goal for his side. The strike took his season's tally for PSG to 13 goals, two more than what he managed in the whole of last season, and 14 assists across competitions.

Lionel Messi will want to drive the Parisians to the UEFA Champions League title this term to all but confirm an eighth Ballon d'Or win.

