Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has hinted at a possible exit from Manchester United for the forward. She took to Instagram to express her views on Erik ten Hag's decision to substitute the Portuguese star in a recent draw against Newcastle United.

The Manchester United manager took the forward off in the 72nd minute in the goalless draw at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, October 16. The 37-year-old was visibly unhappy with the decision, but the Dutch manager claimed it was not surprising.

Explaining his decision, the former Ajax manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think no player is happy when he comes off, especially Ronaldo. I understand that, as long as it's a quite normal way, no problem with that. Of course, he has the convincement he should stay on, he should score a goal, that's why he is that good."

Ronaldo's sister was not interested in the manager's comments and claimed 'it was too late'. Her comments have now reignited rumors of a possible exit for the Manchester United star.

A screengrab of her Instagram story:

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been defending the Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo's season has not been great as a large section of Manchester United and Portugal fans believe he should not be in the starting XI.

Daily Mail reported that Ronaldo's sister was unhappy with Portuguese fans asking for the superstar to be dropped. She wrote:

"He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what. But the current times don't surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way. That's why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers... With you always, my king. Calm down."

She continued:

"It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who's sitting, he's on his knees ...

"There's no one to give him a hand. It is cruel. And it was already so much, but so much that he gave and gives. The one sitting is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is just the best player in the world."

Manchester United have an interesting run of fixtures coming up, while Ronaldo will also be keen on staying fit for the World Cup starting next month.

