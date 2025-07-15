“It’s like he’s playing against himself” - Louis Saha explains why he’s upset with 25-year-old Manchester United star

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has expressed his disappointment with Jadon Sancho. He believes the winger is good enough to play for Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain on his day, but is highly inconsistent.

The Red Devils signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £73 million in 2021. He's recorded just 12 goals and six assists in 83 games for them. He was sent out on loan at Chelsea last summer. The Blues had an obligation to buy him, but they instead paid a £5 million fine to opt out of the deal.

Sancho is now set for an exit from Manchester United this summer, along with the likes of Marcus Rashford. Louis Saha recently opened up about Sancho and said (via Utd District):

"I'm upset with players like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. Look at Jadon Sancho, if you put him in the PSG team or the Real Madrid team, he would do damage, but only once in every three games, he's not consistent. It's like he's playing against himself. Maybe the structure of a club like Juventus might help him. At the moment, his talent is being wasted."

"It's all about his mentality, and that's why he hasn't been able to perform," he added. "He has shown glimpses at Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, and he may not be happy with how things are going. He can be happy, though, because he has so much ability and a great opportunity in front of him."

Juventus submitted an offer worth £13 million for Sancho this month, but it was rejected by Manchester United.

Louis Saha urged Manchester United to sign PL star

In another interview, Louis Saha urged Manchester United to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer. He hailed the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper and highlighted the importance of a top goalkeeper in any team.

Saha said:

“Every top side needs a top class goalkeeper. Emi Martinez has been voted the best in the world for two years. He’s been exceptionally consistent with Aston Villa and Argentina. He’s done really well.

"Those are the players United need. They need competition, and if Andre Onana stays, he’ll have to understand why another player is above him in the pecking order. They need great performers like United used to have."

Martinez has been exceptional since leaving Arsenal to join Aston Villa in 2020. He's kept 70 clean sheets in 212 games for Villa. He's also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America trophies (2021 and 2024).

His contract with Aston Villa expires in 2029, and amidst the club's PSR issues, Martinez has been linked with a potential exit this summer.

