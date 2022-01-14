"It's like he is hiding something" - Evra compares PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to a politician due to 'programmed' nature of his interviews

Former Manchester United fullback Patrice Evra has stated that he is far from impressed with how PSG's Kylian Mbappe conducts his interviews. The United fan favorite believes that the PSG star is a bit mechanical and too calculated with the press, saying:

“He has a good education but I would love to see Kylian slip away a bit from the script, I find him a bit too programmed.

“I love him, but he is too clean and it's like he is hiding something.

“When I hear him speak, I have the impression of hearing a politician.

“On the pitch, I hope he thinks about the team and not about his personal goals. Because the star is the team, not just a player."

The Football Arena @thefootyarena This season, Kylian Mbappé scored more goals (18) than Neymar, Messi, Icardi and Di Maria together (17). This season, Kylian Mbappé scored more goals (18) than Neymar, Messi, Icardi and Di Maria together (17). 😳 https://t.co/PwisqC6qya

Mbappe has been the standout performer for PSG so far this season. The prodigious 23-year-old has had an impressive return of 18 goals and 12 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season. The French ace has also far outperformed the other members of PSG’s preferred attacking trident, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Mbappe’s performances have seen the Parisians sit top of Ligue 1 with a comfortable gap between them and the chasing pack. Despite some questionable performances, the Paris-based club have also qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Parisians will now prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round. Mbappe has been widely linked with a move to Los Blancos and will hope to put in another brilliant performance against top-quality opposition despite what his countryman feels about his media presence.

PSG look set to sell players this transfer window: Reports

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

According to reports from L'Equipe, the Parisians need to reduce the size of their 30-man first-team squad in order to bring in approximately €100 million by the end of the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe already looks like he could push for a Real Madrid move, but the Parisians are reportedly working hard to tie down their star player with an extended contract. Other players like Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer, and Abdou Diallo could walk away from the Parc des Princes this winter.

Also Read Article Continues below

L'Equipe also reports that Julian Draxler and Layvin Kurzawa would be looking for new homes this winter as well. In the goalkeeping department, Sergio Rico looks set to leave, especially as he has barely seen any game time this season. The only key striker who could potentially leave is Mauro Icardi, who L'Equipe believes the club intend to offload.

Edited by Ashwin